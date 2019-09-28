Crow Creek improved to 4-0 with a 22-8 win over Lower Brule thanks to a strong second half in a Lakota Nation Invitational All Nations Conference game at Sioux Park Saturday.
Mykael Loera got the scoring started with a one yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Isaac Hawk pounded in the two-point conversion to give Lower Brule an 8-0 lead early and the Chieftains scored 22 unanswered points to win.
Loera also returned two kicks for a touchdown but both of them were called back due to penalties.
Isaiah Sorace tied the game on the first play for the Chieftains after the Sioux had taken their lead when raced 70 yards for the score. Luke Wells hit TEron Sazue for the two point conversion to tie the game at 8-8 with 4:50 left in the first quarter.
The game was still tied at intermission, but Justice Big Eagle changed that when he returned the second half kickoff for a touchdown. Wells called his own number on the extra point to give Crow Creek a 16-8 lead.
The final score of the game came when Wells found Trevin McBride for a 42-yard touchdown. The extra point failed leaving the score at 22-8.
Sorace also returned a fumble for a touchdown only to have it nullified by a penalty for too many men on the field.
Lower Brule goes on the road to Marty on Friday. Crow Creek topped Marty 50-0 earlier this season. Crow Creek heads to St. Francis on Thursday.
In other LNI action from Saturday, Oelrichs cruised to a 54-0 victory over Takini in the morning matchup, while Flandreau scored a 38-14 win over St. Francis in the evening affair.
Next up, Oelrichs will host Little Wound Saturday, while Flandreau is at Tiospa Zina on Thursday.