BOWIE, Maryland — Prince’s George County Stadium, the Double-A home of the Bowie Baysox, is about 30 miles southwest of Camden Yards in Baltimore.
The Baysox are the Eastern League affiliate of the Orioles, and that distance seems even closer these days as the Major League club has begun a full-fledged rebuilding effort with an emphasis on youth.
That could be good news for Rapid City native Tanner Chleborad, 25, a right-handed reliever in the Orioles farm system who has spent all of this season with Bowie.
Baltimore, in the midst of a dreadful year, traded away veteran stars such as Manny Machado, Jonathan Schoop, Kevin Gausman, Brad Brach, Zach Britton and Darren O’Day in late July in exchange for a slew of minor league prospects. Machado, Schoop, Gausman and Britton played at Bowie while coming up through the Orioles system.
Those trades could create more competition for Chleborad, but a commitment to youth could help the Washington State product as well. Several of those prospects, who came over in trades with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves, have joined the Baysox for the last month of the minor league season.
Baltimore “got a lot of good players for the players we traded,” Chleborad said. “Obviously they have talent; they are very good baseball players. I think it has helped the guys who have been here all year work a little harder. It is a good thing.”
Some of pitchers who came to Bowie in trades include Dean Kremer and Zach Pop from the Dodgers and Dillon Tate from the Yankees.
“We have told all of our guys all season the same thing: this is a perfect opportunity and a great opportunity to be an Oriole,” said Kennie Steenstra, the Bowie pitching coach. “Because all you really need to do is get hot for two or three weeks and you may be the guy to come up if someone gets hurt or if something happens.”
Chleborad, not considered a top 30 prospect with the Orioles, has had a fine season. In games through Sunday he was 6-1 with an ERA of 3.29 in 38 games out of the bullpen, with four saves.
The former Rapid City American Legion player throws a two-seam fastball, slider and change.
“It has been a good season. First year in Double-A so obviously the competition is very good. I am not a big number’s guy so I don’t follow my own stats,” he said, standing outside the Bowie clubhouse before a recent game on humid afternoon. “What I take away from it is there is room for improvement, obviously.”
“I think the biggest pitch that has come along this year is the slider,” he added. “I have been able to rely on that. The change up has developed a bit as well, as well as the command of all three pitches.”
The 6-foot-6 pitcher did not endure his first loss until the second game of a doubleheader here Tuesday against Richmond, a farm team of the San Francisco Giants.
“I think he is in the same category with some other guys that definitely has a chance (to advance) if he keeps pitching well,” Steenstra said.
Chleborad was drafted in the 16th round by the Orioles out of Washington State by the Orioles in 2014. He was a midseason Carolina League all-star with the Frederick (MD) Keys last year before jumping up to Bowie this season.
“He has been a dependable guy that we know will come out and throw strikes every time he goes out,” Steenstra said. “His slider has definitely improved as the season has went on. He has done a very nice job against right-handers. The one thing we have been trying to stress a little bit more is mixes his pitches a little better against left-handers. He struggled with them early in the year but that is starting to come around as well now.”
Chleborad has lived with teammates in an apartment this season. Bowie is about 15 miles east of the nation’s capital, and on August 13 he visited the National Zoo for the first time with some of his teammates.
The Orioles minor leaguer plans to return home to Rapid City and work out at Post 22 this winter in preparation for the 2019 season. He will be aiming for his first shot at the Triple-A level, which is with the Norfolk Tides of the International League.
“He is a great guy to work with. We have been together a couple of times and never had an issue at all. You can tell he comes from a really good family. He is a good guy to have around. Tremendous work ethic,” Steenstra said.
Now those trades made by Baltimore could add more motivation for the pitcher.
“I always believed if you put up the numbers you will get the opportunity. That is what I have focused on. The younger players … it pushes you a little bit,” Chleborad said.
Editor’s note: Maryland resident David Driver has covered Bowie and the Orioles farm system for 25 years. He can be reached at www.davidsdriver.com