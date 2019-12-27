Chris Streveler, Nash Hutmacher among the state's top ahtletes

A former University of South Dakota Coyote who became the toast of Winnipeg has been selected as the state’s Sports Celebrity of the Year, as chosen by the South Dakota Sportswriters Association.

Quarterback Chris Streveler, who helped the Coyotes to their first-ever FCS post-season berth, was a dual-threat weapon as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won their first Grey Cup since 1990. In his second season with the Canadian Football League squad, Streveler posted 1,564 yards passing and 726 yards rushing.

Sharing time under center, he completed all three of his passes during the Grey Cup final (for 39 yards and a touchdown), and added nine carries for 30 yards rushing.

The selection was one of several made by the SDSWA, an annual tradition since 1954. Here are the other selections:

Independent Male Athlete

Miles Krajewski, Yankton

Krajewski, a 14-year-old from Yankton, is one of the top Para-Badminton players in the world, ranking eighth in singles. He ranks third in men’s doubles (with Vitor Tavares of Brazil) and 13th in mixed doubles (with Katherine Valli of USA).