Rapid City native and University of Missouri sophomore Chelsey Christensen will compete in the Southeast Conference championship Saturday in New Orleans.
Spearfish native and Alabama junior Wynter Childers will also compete in the SEC meet.
Christensen competed and scored points in each meet for the Tigers this season, competing on the floor exercise, uneven parallel bars and vault with season highs of 9.8 points on all three of these events.
Missouri recently tied No. 7 Michigan with a team high of 196.8 points and Christensen scored a 9.775 on both the bars and the vault.
Christensen, a former high school state champion for Rapid City Central, trained in Spearfish with Phil and Chris Summers, and previously at RCGA in Rapid City.
Missouri finished the regular season nationally ranked 19th, which will advance the Tigers to the NCAA Regionals, at a site to be determined. The SEC Championships Saturday will be televised at 2 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Childers recently finished with a 9.990 on the beam against No. 1 Oklahoma, a career high.
The Crimson Tide fell to the Sooners 198.175-197.250.