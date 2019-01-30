Black Hills area gymnasts Chelsey Christensen and Wynter Childers are expected to compete against each other Friday might on national television when the University of Missouri takes on Alabama in a SEC gymnastics battle in Columbia, Mo.
Both Christensen and Childers were coached by Phil Summers at Spearfish Gymnastics Academy and Christensen was also a former state high school champion for Rapid City Central.
Christensen, a sophomore for Missouri, has been in the starting lineup for the Tigers all season and has contributed to every team score this season and scored the second most points on bars for the team. She has a career high of 9.600 on the vault and a 9.800 on the uneven bars.
She was also named Scholastic All-American academically.
Childers, a junior at Alabama, is also a Scholastic All-American, and was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team in 2017. Childers has career bests of 9.900 points on the vault, 9.875 on the uneven bars, 9.925 on the balance beam, 9.875 on the floor exercise and 39.425 all-around.
Both schools are ranked national, with Alabama No. 8 and Missouri No. 16.
The meet will be broadcast at 6:30 p.m. (MST) on the SEC Network (Dish channel 404). Local gymnastics fans can also watch the competition at Shooters Wild Fire Grill, located at 2424 West Main.
Cupid 5K race set
The Cupid 5K race will be held Feb. 17 from the Rapid City Swim Center to Memorial Park.
Registration is at noon with a free kids 1K at 1 p.m. The 5K will begin at 1:15 p.m.
There will be a $15 entry fee for all Black Hills Running Club members and $20 for non members. Registration on the day of the race will be $5 more.
For more questions, contact Pam at solagratia2010@hotmail.com.