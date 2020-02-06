Christensen, Childers to face off in gymnastics dual

The Southeast Conference schools, and a few others like Oklahoma, UCLA and Utah, are most gymnasts dream schools. Although these schools have regional and national successes, as a gymnast it is hard to do all-around or even crack the lineup. Despite these rare odds, two Black Hills area gymnasts have cracked the competition lineups in the SEC.

Rapid City native Chelsey Christensen of No. 21 Missouri and Spearfish native Wynter Childers of No. 7 Alabama will compete in their last dual SEC meet together on Friday with an expected 15,000 gymnastics fans in attendance.

Both coached by Phil and Chris Summers of Spearfish Gymnastics Academy.

Christensen, a junior, has competed on vault and bars this year and has career competition on floor, vault and bars. She is a two-time Academic All-American and is on the SEC Gymnastics Honor Roll. This week she was inducted to the Mizzou Three Stripes Club for her top performance and involvement academically, athletically and in the community.

Childers wraps up her successful gymnastics career as a senior for Alabama and this contest will be on her own home turf in Tuscaloosa. Childers has competed bars this year, and has career competition on all four events.

The contest will be tonight at 6:15 p.m. on the SEC Network +.