Christensen, Childers to face off in gymnastics dual

The Southeast Conference schools, and a few others like Oklahoma, UCLA and Utah, are most gymnasts dream schools. Although these schools have regional and national successes, as a gymnast it is hard to do all-around or even crack the lineup. Despite these rare odds, two Black Hills area gymnasts have cracked the competition lineups in the SEC.
Rapid City native Chelsey Christensen of No. 21 Missouri and Spearfish native Wynter Childers of No. 7 Alabama will compete in their last dual SEC meet together on Friday with an expected 15,000 gymnastics fans in attendance.
Both coached by Phil and Chris Summers of Spearfish Gymnastics Academy.
Christensen, a junior, has competed on vault and bars this year and has career competition on floor, vault and bars. She is a two-time Academic All-American and is on the SEC Gymnastics Honor Roll. This week she was inducted to the Mizzou Three Stripes Club for her top performance and involvement academically, athletically and in the community.
Childers wraps up her successful gymnastics career as a senior for Alabama and this contest will be on her own home turf in Tuscaloosa. Childers has competed bars this year, and has career competition on all four events.
The contest will be tonight at 6:15 p.m. on the SEC Network +.
Rush's Saulnier earns rookie of month honors
Rapid City Rush forward and 2020 ECHL All-Star Brennan Saulnier has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for January.
Saulnier joins Tyler Coulter (November) as the second rookie to achieve Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month honors this season.
Saulnier averaged nearly two points per-game and goal per-game paces in January with 10 goals and 20 points in 14 games. Saulnier’s 10 goals led the ECHL in January, his 20 points were tied for the ECHL lead, and his +7 rating was tied for third in the ECHL as well.
Of the 14 games he played in the month, seven featured multi-point performances. Saulnier had two four-point outings during the month, one of which included his second hat trick of the season on Jan. 25 against Wichita. Saulnier ended the month with eightpoints (5g-3ast) in his last three games.
The Rush stay on the road this weekend at the Wichita Thunder. Puck drop at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday is slated for 6:05 p.m. MDT, while Sunday, is slated for 3:05 p.m. MDT.
The Rush also announced Thursday that captain Peter Quenneville has been returned from his loan to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs.
Quenneville earned his first call-up of the 2019-20 season on Jan. 13. The 6-foot, 185-pound forward appeared in seven games with the IceHogs, playing alongside his younger brother, John Quenneville.
At the time of his call-up, Quenneville led the Rush in every statistical category with 20 goals, 25 assists, and 45 points in 37 games. Additionally, Quenneville was named to the 2020 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team.
Hardrocker soccer adds Kull to coaching staff
South Dakota School of Mines soccer head coach Ryan Thompson has announced the addition of assistant Garrett Kull to the Hardrocker program for the 2020 season.
Originally from Prattville, Ala., Kull comes to Rapid City after serving as an assistant men's soccer coach for the past two seasons for the Schreiner University Mountaineers located in Kerrville, Texas.
Kull graduated with a bachelor's degree in sports management from Huntingdon College (Ala.) in 2018 and played for the Hawks as a goalkeeper and defender. During his junior year he also served as a student assistant working with the team's goalkeepers.
While in Texas, Kull also served as the head boys' varsity soccer coach at Our Lady of the Hills Regional Catholic School. Over his two seasons at the helm, Kull led the Hawks to an above .500 record, his first being the team's first in three years, back-to-back playoff berths and 12 players received post season awards.