Christensen Jr. cards 83 on Day 2

The inclement weather from Hurricane Isaias on Monday gave way to better playing conditions during Tuesday’s second round of the National High School Invitational. Problem being, Pinehurst No. 8 took a bite out of the players competing in the golf tournament.

Of the 230 golfers competing in the boys invitational, only 88 shot a lower score Tuesday on the par-72, 6,899-yard No. 8 course at Pinehurst Resort, N.C., despite the weather improving over Monday’s heavy rain and winds.

Kyle’s Lance Christensen Jr. was among those who saw his score go up Tuesday. Christensen, who is headed into his senior season at Little Wound High School, carded an 11-over-par 83 and now sits in a tie for 109th place overall at 161 headed into today’s final round.

Arizona sophomore Anawin Pikulthong fired a 4-under 68 on Tuesday to take a one-shot lead over Minnesota’s Ben Warian, who shared the lead after Monday’s first round. Pikulthong sits at 6-under 138. Warian shot a 2-under 70 Tuesday and is 5-under 139 after 36 holes.

Jack Wofford, an incoming senior from South Carolina, and Virginia’s Riley Tuttle sit at 4- and 3-under-par, respectively after two rounds. Wofford and Tuttle were tied for the lead with Warian after Day 1 of the three-day tournament.