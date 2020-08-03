Christensen tied for 73rd place after first day of National High School Invitational

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hurricane Isaias made life tough on Lance Christensen Jr. of Kyle on Monday as he had to battle through heavy rains Monday during the opening round of the National High School Golf Invitational.

Despite the wet, windy conditions, Christensen finished with a 6-over-par 78 on Pinehurst No. 6 course in Pinehurst, N.C. Christensen, a senior at Little Wound High School, is tied for 73rd in the 173-player field with 36 holes to play at Pinehurst Resort.

“I fought for every single stroke,” Christensen said by text message after Monday’s round. “Lot of golf left. A clear day tomorrow, gonna rain all night though.”

Starting early in the day ahead of the worst of the weather, four players share the lead after the opening 18 holes of the 54-hole tournament.

Ben Warian of Minnesota, Virginia’s Riley Tuttle, West Virginia’s Ryan Bilby and South Carolina golfer Jack Wofford all carded scores of 3-under-par 69 at Pinehurst No. 6 on the first day of play.

The two other entrants from South Dakota – Sioux Falls O’Gorman junior Jacob Stewart and Landon Moe of Yankton – sit 101st and 132nd, respectively after the first day of play.