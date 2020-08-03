Christensen tied for 73rd place after first day of National High School Invitational

Hurricane Isaias made life tough on Lance Christensen Jr. of Kyle on Monday as he had to battle through heavy rains Monday during the opening round of the National High School Golf Invitational.
Despite the wet, windy conditions, Christensen finished with a 6-over-par 78 on Pinehurst No. 6 course in Pinehurst, N.C. Christensen, a senior at Little Wound High School, is tied for 73rd in the 173-player field with 36 holes to play at Pinehurst Resort.
“I fought for every single stroke,” Christensen said by text message after Monday’s round. “Lot of golf left. A clear day tomorrow, gonna rain all night though.”
Starting early in the day ahead of the worst of the weather, four players share the lead after the opening 18 holes of the 54-hole tournament.
Ben Warian of Minnesota, Virginia’s Riley Tuttle, West Virginia’s Ryan Bilby and South Carolina golfer Jack Wofford all carded scores of 3-under-par 69 at Pinehurst No. 6 on the first day of play.
The two other entrants from South Dakota – Sioux Falls O’Gorman junior Jacob Stewart and Landon Moe of Yankton – sit 101st and 132nd, respectively after the first day of play.
Stewart opened with a 9-over 81 while playing Pinehurst No. 6 on Monday. He is tied for 101st after the first of three rounds being played at the Pinehurst Resort.
Moe, a senior at Yankton High School, shot a 12-over 84 on Monday while playing Pinehurst No. 6. He sits in a tie for 132nd place with 36 holes to go in the national tournament.
Georgia’s Loralie Cowart fired a 2-under 70 on Pinehurst No. 8 and holds a one-shot lead over California’s Kamille Dimayuga in the girls high school nationals.
Louisiana holds a one-shot lead over Utah in the boys team tournament. Arizona Leads the girls team competition by three shots over Arizona.
Play continues today on two courses at Pinehurst – No. 8 for a majority of the players and No. 6 for the rest.
