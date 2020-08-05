Christensen wraps up play at national invitational

Little Wound senior Lance Christensen Jr. closed out his three-day run at the 2020 National High School Invitational with an 84 to finish on Pinehurst No. 9 and finished in a tie for 133rd place overall.
With his closing 12-over-par 84 on the par-72, 6,899-yard No. 9 course at Pinehurst Resort, N.C., Christensen, who will defend his state Class A boys medalist title this fall, finished with a three-day total of plus-29 245.
“It was an amazing experience. I loved every second,” Christensen said by text message. “(I) definitely didn’t play to my full potential – not even close – but I’m humbled by the support and the experience, and I’m ready to get another crack at something like this.”
Arizona sophomore Anawin Pikulthong shot his second straight 4-under 68 on Wednesday to take a medalist honors among the 230 players competing. Pikulthong finished at 10-under 206. Minnesota’s Ben Warian shot a 1-under 71 on Wednesday and closed at 6-under 210 through 54 holes.
Virginia’s Riley Tuttle carded a 2-under 70 in his final round and placed third overall at 5-under 211.
Yankton senior Landon Moe shot a 93 on Wednesday and finished the three-day tournament in a tie for 172nd at 255. Sioux Falls O’Gorman junior Jacob Stewart bounced back from shooting 92 on Tuesday to card a final round 87 and 260 overall. Stewart placed 185th overall.
In the girls national invitational, Loralie Cowart of Georgia shot an even-par 72 Wednesday to close the tournament at even-par 216 over 54 holes.
Arizona’s Katie Stinchcomb carded an even-par 72 on Wednesday and finished in a tie for second place with Nevada’s Kirstin Angosta at 2-over 146.
