Christensen wraps up play at national invitational
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Christensen wraps up play at national invitational

  • Updated
SDGA Junior Golf Tour - Red Rock

Lance Christensen of Kyle sets his driver at the top of his backswing before hitting his tee shot on the 18th hole at the Golf Club at Red Rock in Rapid City during the second day of play in the South Dakota Golf Association’s Sanford Junior Golf Series. Christensen, the defending state Class A boys high school champion, closed out play Wednesday at the National High School Invitational in Pinehurst, N.C.

 Jeff Easton

Little Wound senior Lance Christensen Jr. closed out his three-day run at the 2020 National High School Invitational with an 84 to finish on Pinehurst No. 9 and finished in a tie for 133rd place overall.

With his closing 12-over-par 84 on the par-72, 6,899-yard No. 9 course at Pinehurst Resort, N.C., Christensen, who will defend his state Class A boys medalist title this fall, finished with a three-day total of plus-29 245.

“It was an amazing experience. I loved every second,” Christensen said by text message. “(I) definitely didn’t play to my full potential – not even close – but I’m humbled by the support and the experience, and I’m ready to get another crack at something like this.”

Arizona sophomore Anawin Pikulthong shot his second straight 4-under 68 on Wednesday to take a medalist honors among the 230 players competing. Pikulthong finished at 10-under 206. Minnesota’s Ben Warian shot a 1-under 71 on Wednesday and closed at 6-under 210 through 54 holes.

Virginia’s Riley Tuttle carded a 2-under 70 in his final round and placed third overall at 5-under 211.

Yankton senior Landon Moe shot a 93 on Wednesday and finished the three-day tournament in a tie for 172nd at 255. Sioux Falls O’Gorman junior Jacob Stewart bounced back from shooting 92 on Tuesday to card a final round 87 and 260 overall. Stewart placed 185th overall.

In the girls national invitational, Loralie Cowart of Georgia shot an even-par 72 Wednesday to close the tournament at even-par 216 over 54 holes.

Arizona’s Katie Stinchcomb carded an even-par 72 on Wednesday and finished in a tie for second place with Nevada’s Kirstin Angosta at 2-over 146.

