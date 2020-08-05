Christensen wraps up play at national invitational

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Little Wound senior Lance Christensen Jr. closed out his three-day run at the 2020 National High School Invitational with an 84 to finish on Pinehurst No. 9 and finished in a tie for 133rd place overall.

With his closing 12-over-par 84 on the par-72, 6,899-yard No. 9 course at Pinehurst Resort, N.C., Christensen, who will defend his state Class A boys medalist title this fall, finished with a three-day total of plus-29 245.

“It was an amazing experience. I loved every second,” Christensen said by text message. “(I) definitely didn’t play to my full potential – not even close – but I’m humbled by the support and the experience, and I’m ready to get another crack at something like this.”

Arizona sophomore Anawin Pikulthong shot his second straight 4-under 68 on Wednesday to take a medalist honors among the 230 players competing. Pikulthong finished at 10-under 206. Minnesota’s Ben Warian shot a 1-under 71 on Wednesday and closed at 6-under 210 through 54 holes.

Virginia’s Riley Tuttle carded a 2-under 70 in his final round and placed third overall at 5-under 211.