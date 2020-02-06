Christian boys run past Kadoka

The Rapid City Christian boys’ basketball team snapped a two-game losing skid with a 60-28 victory over Kadoka Area Thursday night in Kadoka.

The Comets took over the game early as they jumped out to a 23-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

From there, they extended their advantage to 39-24 at the half and 53-28 heading into the fourth quarter.

Sam Schlabach led the way for Christian with 21 points, Ethan Wipf chipped in with 13 points and Terrance Asbridge led the team in rebounds with 11.

Kaelan Block paced the Kougars with seven points, while Dylan VanderMay had six.

Next up, Rapid City Christian (8-5) will host Chadron, Neb., tonight at 7:30 p.m., while Kadoka Area (8-6) plays at Wall at 2 p.m.

FAITH 80, DUPREE 37: The Longhorns kicked off the Little Moreau Conference tournament with a win over Dupree Thursday night in Faith.

Tyson Selby led the Longhorns with 20 points and Harland Groves finished with 15.

Blake Bear Stops paced the Tigers with 13 points, followed by Jake Anderson, who added 12.

Faith (12-2) and Dupree (1-13) will continue LMC tournament play today.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}