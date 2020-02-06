Christian boys run past Kadoka

The Rapid City Christian boys’ basketball team snapped a two-game losing skid with a 60-28 victory over Kadoka Area Thursday night in Kadoka.
The Comets took over the game early as they jumped out to a 23-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
From there, they extended their advantage to 39-24 at the half and 53-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
Sam Schlabach led the way for Christian with 21 points, Ethan Wipf chipped in with 13 points and Terrance Asbridge led the team in rebounds with 11.
Kaelan Block paced the Kougars with seven points, while Dylan VanderMay had six.
Next up, Rapid City Christian (8-5) will host Chadron, Neb., tonight at 7:30 p.m., while Kadoka Area (8-6) plays at Wall at 2 p.m.
FAITH 80, DUPREE 37: The Longhorns kicked off the Little Moreau Conference tournament with a win over Dupree Thursday night in Faith.
Tyson Selby led the Longhorns with 20 points and Harland Groves finished with 15.
Blake Bear Stops paced the Tigers with 13 points, followed by Jake Anderson, who added 12.
Faith (12-2) and Dupree (1-13) will continue LMC tournament play today.
You have free articles remaining.
HILL CITY 44, NEWELL 42: Kobe Main scored 18 points to lead Hill City to a narrow victory over Newell on Thursday.
David Morell paced the Irrigators with 13 points.
The Rangers (4-12) will play at Hot Springs on Saturday, while Newell (2-13) hosts Oelrichs on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
KADOKA AREA 58, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 54: Lavin Bendt led the way for the Kougars as they edged the Comets Thursday in Kadoka.
Bendt paced the Kougars with 27 points, including 13 in the first quarter and 11 in the third.
Olivia Kieffer led Christian with 20 points before fouling out early in the fourth.
Kadoka Area (7-9) plays at Wall tonight at 6 p.m., while the Comets (9-7) host Chadron, Neb., at 6 p.m.
HILL CITY 60, NEWELL 44: The Rangers picked up their 12th victory of the season with a win over the Irrigators on Thursday.
Abby Siemonsma led Hill City with 15 points, while Hailey Wathen added 11.
Newell was led by Kayden Steele, who finished with 15 points.
The Rangers (12-3) travel to Hot Springs on Saturday, while the Irrigators (11-4) host Oelrichs on Tuesday.