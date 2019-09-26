{{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Christian tennis team picked up a hard-fought victory over Rapid City Stevens in a dual that came down to the final singles matchup of the night. 

The victory wasn’t easy as both teams played hard before the Comets came back late for a 5-4 win Thursday night at Sioux Park. 

Christian opened the match with a 2-1 lead after doubles play, starting with a 6-0, 6-1 win by Ella Hancock and Paige Wagner in Flight 1. In Flight 2, Julia Anderson and Bridget Schneller dropped Mary Allen and Emma Thurness, 6-4, 6-4.

With Christian carrying the slight lead heading into singles action, Hancock earned a win for the Comets as she defeated Erica Wing in Flight 1 (6-2, 7-5) to make it 3-1. 

From there, Anna Mueller brought the Raiders back in Flight 2 with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Bridget Schneller.

Stevens continued to battle back and picked up two more wins in singles action to take a 4-3 lead.

Anderson earned a 7-6 (2), 6-2 win over Thurness in Flight 3, before Wagner fought back from an early deficit to defeat Allen, 1-6, 7-5 and 10-5 and seal the win.  

Rapid City Christian will play Stevens again on Tuesday, while the Raiders (14-8) travel to Pierre for the Pierre Invitational Saturday.

High School Volleyball

STURGIS 3, DOUGLAS 0: The Scoopers earned their second win in a row with a victory over Douglas Thursday night in Sturgis.

Sturgis (4-10) opened the match with a 25-16 win in the first set, before taking the next two sets 25-18 and 25-14 to seal the win.

Sierra Kolve paced the Patriots (1-11) with 12 assists, Victoria Somerset had 12 digs and Breah Mulvehil finished with three kills.

No statistics were made available for Sturgis.

Both teams will be back in action Saturday when they compete at the Belle Fourche Invitational.

CUSTER 3, SPEARFISH 1: The Wildcats won the first two sets and downed the Spartans in four Thursday night in Spearfish.

Custer earned the win with a 25-22, 25-21, 20-25 and 25-11 victory.

No other results were made available.

Custer, 4-8, will compete Friday and Saturday at the Lakota Nation Invitational tournament in Rapid City. Spearfish, 2-12,  is at St. Thomas More Tuesday.

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 3, LEMMON 0: The Tigers bounced back from a loss in Winner earlier in the week to pick up a straight-set victory over Lemmon Thursday night in Mobridge. 

Mobridge won the first two sets 25-20, before putting the match away with a narrow 26-24 victory in the third set. 

Emma Keller led the way for the Tigers with 28 assists, Landyn Henderson added 10 kills and Emily Wientjes finished with 12 digs. 

Mobridge-Pollock (9-6) will play Potter County in Gettysburg Saturday, while Lemmon (6-6) will play in the Faith Invitational. 

High School Soccer

STURGIS 2, HOT SPRINGS 1: Sturgis edged the Bison Thursday night in Hot Springs.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Scoopers (9-4) will close out the regular season when they host Douglas/Rapid City Christian Tuesday, while Hot Springs (0-8) finish up with a home matchup with Belle Fourche.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

