The Rapid City Christian volleyball team picked up its eighth win in a row when it dropped the Belle Fourche Broncs in straight sets Tuesday night at Hart Ranch.
The Comets opened the match with a 25-16 win in the first set, before closing out the match with 25-17 victories in the second and third sets.
Olivia Kieffer paced Christian with 14 kills and three aces, Tori Altstiel added four aces and three blocks and Abby Pierce chipped in with seven kills.
The Comets (10-1) will play at St. Thomas More on Thursday, while the Broncs (3-7) host Red Cloud.
HILL CITY 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 0: The Rangers kept their unbeaten record intact Tuesday when they cruised past Lead-Deadwood in Hill City.
Hill City kicked off the match with a 25-16 win, earned a 25-15 win in the next set and finished it off with a 25-21 third set victory.
No other information was made available for this match.
The Rangers (12-0) will travel to Newell Thursday, while the Golddiggers (8-3) will play in the Belle Fourche Invitational Saturday.
NEW UNDERWOOD 3, NEWELL 0: New Underwood earned a straight set victory over Newell Tuesday evening.
The Tigers took the first set 25-16, won the second 25-7 and sealed the win with a 25-19 third set win.
No other information was made available for this match.
New Underwood (8-1) will travel to Faith on Thursday, while Newell (4-5) hosts Hill City.
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, HOT SPRINGS 0: The Cavaliers won their 13th match of the season with a straight setter over Hot Springs on Tuesday.
STM had little trouble in the first set as it took a 1-0 lead with a 25-9 victory.
The Cavs won the second set 25-12 and sealed the victory with a 25-18 third set.
Sarah Matthes led the way for More with 26 assists and six aces, Ciara Benson added 12 kills and eight aces and Haleigh Timmer finished with eight kills.
St. Thomas More (13-4) will host Rapid City Christian Thursday, while Hot Springs (0-14) will play in the Belle Fourche Invite starting Saturday.
RED CLOUD 3, DOUGLAS 2: The Crusaders pulled out a tough five-set victory over Douglas Tuesday night in Red Cloud.
The Patriots started the match with a 25-14 win in the first set, before Red Cloud bounced back in the second for a 25-22 victory.
Douglas regained the momentum with a 25-22 third set, but the Crusaders had an answer with a 25-16 fourth set win.
The fifth and deciding set was another back-and-forth affair before Red Cloud came out on top with a 15-13 win.
Sarah Vinson led the Patriots with 35 digs, while Melissa Rothe had 10 kills and nine aces.
Sierra Kolve led Douglas in assists with 25.
The Crusaders (2-7) travel to Belle Fourche Thursday, while Douglas (1-10) is at Sturgis.
STURGIS 3, SPEARFISH 0: The Scoopers snapped a two-game losing skid with a home win over the Spartans Tuesday night.
Sturgis won the first 25-16, before earning 25-18 and 25-21 victories in the final two sets.
You have free articles remaining.
No other information was made available for this match.
Both teams are back in action Thursday when Sturgis (3-10) hosts Douglas and Spearfish (2-11) welcomes Custer.
Cross Country
Consoer, Jones win at Hot Springs Invite
Adam Consoer of Hot Springs and Sara Jones of Lead-Deadwood took the top spots at the Hot Springs Invitational Tuesday at Southern Hills Golf Course.
Consoer took the boys’ 5k in 16 minutes, 59.77 seconds, while Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche was second in 17:16.61 and David Tuttle of Pine Ridge earned third in 19:03.02.
On the girls’ side, Jones ran past the rest of the field in 19:59.29, followed by Allison Hayes of Belle Fourche in 21:31.35 and her teammate, Ava Allen, who rounded out the top three in 22:00.32.
Girls Tennis
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 7, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 2: Despite losing the first two matches in singles action, the Comets bounced back to earn a win over Rapid City Central on Tuesday.
Harper Keim and Lindsey Pfingston kicked off singles play with victories as Keim dropped Hannah Beckloff (10-5) in Flight 1, and Pfingston downed Bridget Schneller (10-4) in Flight 2.
From there, it was all Christian, starting with a Grace Ligtenberg 10-4 victory over Kiana Johnson in Flight 3.
Paige Wagner defeated Cordelia Raforth 10-0 in Flight 4 and Mia Shankle closed out singles play with a 10-0 win over Mehrezat Abbas.
Rapid City Christian will close out the week when it takes on Rapid City Stevens on Thursday, while the Cobblers head to Pierre for the Pierre Invitational starting Friday.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 9, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Raiders earned a shutout win over crosstown rival Rapid City Central Monday at Sioux Park.
Mary Allen of Stevens (15-7) opened the day with a 10-0 win over Cordelia Raforth in Flight 4 singles, before she and teammate Emma Thurness defeated Raforth and Abbas Mehrezat 10-0 in Flight 2 doubles.
Girls Soccer
STURGIS 0, ST. THOMAS MORE 0: Sturgis and St. Thomas More played to a scoreless tie Tuesday night in Sturgis.
No other information was made available for this match.
The Scoopers (4-4-3) will close out the regular season Tuesday when they host Douglas/Rapid City Christian.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers (3-6-2) host Douglas/Rapid City Christian on Saturday.
Boys Soccer
STURGIS 2, ST. THOMAS MORE 0: The Scoopers earned a shutout victory over St. Thomas More on Tuesday.
Sturgis was able to find the back of the net twice, despite the defensive efforts of Owen Anderson, Cole Aanderuud, Sam Evans and Liam Yantes.
No other information was made available for this match.
The Scoopers (8-4-0) travel to Hot Springs Thursday, while St. Thomas More (4-6-2) hosts Douglas/Rapid City Christian Saturday.