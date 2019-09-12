The Rapid City Christian volleyball team picked up its fourth consecutive win as it dropped Faith in four sets Thursday night at Hart Ranch.
The Comets opened the match with a pair of 25-23 victories, before Faith won the third set 27-25.
Christian stormed back in the fourth and put the match away with a 25-23 victory.
Riley Freeland paced the Comets with 29 assists and five aces, while Rebecca Morgan led the way with 26 digs.
Olivia Kieffer led the team in kills with 14 and Tori Altstiel chipped in with 12.
Rapid City Christian (6-1) will host Philip Tuesday night, while Faith (4-1) will play in the Philip Invitational on Saturday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, DOUGLAS 0: The Cavaliers won their 10th match of the season with a straight-set victory over the Patriots in Rapid City Thursday night.
St. Thomas More opened the match with a 25-7 win in the first, before winning the next two sets 25-16 and 25-11.
Sarah Matthes paced the Cavs with 28 assists and seven aces, Ciara Benson had 13 kills and Skylar Sullivan finished with 13 digs.
Sarah Vinson led Douglas with 11 digs, Victoria Somerset added four kills and two aces, and Talyiah Green finished with three blocks.
St. Thomas More (10-4) travels to Custer Tuesday, while the Patriots (1-7) play at Spearfish next Thursday.
HILL CITY 3, SPEARFISH 1: The Rangers continued to roll with a hard-fought win over the Spartans Thursday night in Spearfish.
The Rangers took the first set 25-17, but the Spartans wouldn’t fold as they took the momentum and earned a 25-20 win in the second.
Hill City regained control with a 25-12 third set win and followed it with a 25-22 victory in the fourth to put the match away.
No other information was made available for this match.
The Rangers (8-0) will host Custer on Monday, while Spearfish (1-8) travels to Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday.
Cross Country
Jones, Miller win at Belle Fourche Invite
Sarah Jones of Lead-Deadwood and Brian Miller of Bowman County, N.D., took the top spots in their respective divisions at the Belle Fourche Invitational cross country meet Thursday.
Jones, an eighth grader, won the girls’ 5k with a time of 19 minutes, 50.04 seconds, while Mallory Delmont of Custer earned second in 20:21.85 and Alissa Wieman of Douglas rounded out the top three in 20:54.44.
On the boys’ side, Miller finished in first in 17:29.47, followed by Jonathan Burkhalter of Bison in 17:37.16 and Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche in 18:06.76.
Boys Golf
Custer takes Douglas Invitational
The Custer boys’ golf team took first in the team rankings at the windy Douglas Wind Invitational Thursday at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Box Elder.
The Wildcats earned the top spot with a score of 186, followed by Rapid City Stevens in a close second with 189 and Hot Springs with 222.
Belle Fourche took fourth with 224, Douglas was fifth with 245 and St. Thomas More rounded out the team standings with 247.
Alec Hemke of Stevens earned medalist honors, shooting a 41, in a tournament that was shortened to nine holes due to cold and rainy conditions.
Austin Eggers of Custer and Derrick Brown of Douglas finished in a tie for second with 43 apiece.
Eggers' teammate, Dustin Fish, was fourth with 44 and Jakob Cadawallder of Stevens rounded out the individual top five with 47.
High School Soccer
Scoopers sweep Douglas/Rapid City Christian
The Sturgis boys and girls soccer teams had little trouble Thursday night as they each scored shutout wins over Douglas/Rapid City Christian.
In the opening girls match, Sturgis cruised to a 10-0 victory, before the Scooper boys earned a 5-0 win later in the evening.
No other information was made available for these matches.