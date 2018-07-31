Ten seniors, five juniors and a sophomore highlight the first-team Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive squad, while all 10 league schools have representation on either the first- or second-team unit.
The first team is highlighted by one of the league's all-time prolific quarterbacks. Taryn Christion of South Dakota State, already seventh all-time in the league record book with 8,515 career passing yards, and he's tied for fourth all-time with 72 TD passes. He's third all-time in MVFC history with 9,697 career yards.
The three running backs combined for 3,215 rush yards last year and each had 12 or more rushing TDs. Bruce Anderson of North Dakota State led the league last year with 1,216 total yards, while Tevin McCaster of Youngstown State topped the MVFC with 96.9 yards per game and 13 rushing TDs. James Robinson of Illinois State just missed 1,000 rush yards (933), and he added 12 rushing TDs. Brock Robbins of NDSU was selected as the league’s top fullback.
The league lost seven of its top 10 receivers last year (catches/game), but three returned and they all earned first-team selection (Shamar Jackson of South Dakota, Darrell James of Southern Illinois and Spencer Schnell of Illinois State). Tight end Briley Moore eared the first-team nod for the UNI Panthers.
The line is highlighted by two players each from North Dakota State (Zack Johnson and Tanner Volson) and Youngstown State (Vitas Hrynkiewicz and Gavin Wiggins). Illinois State's Drew Himmelman represents the Redbirds on the offensive line and is the only sophomore on the first-team squad.
Specialists include Steven Wethli of Youngstown State (long snapper) and Chase Vinatieri of South Dakota State (placekicker).
Future Raider Football Camp set
The Future Raider Football Camp will be Monday through Wednesday, from 8-10:30 a.m. each day.
The camp is for grades 4-8 and will be held at the Rapid City Stevens practice field.
Campers can download the registration form at stevensraidersfootball.org.
Pierre tops Spearfish at Hyde Stadium
A home run from Tate Ellison lifted the Pierre Trappers over the Spearfish Sasquatch Tuesday night at Hyde Stadium in Pierre 7-2.
The Trappers scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning. The Sasquatch scored their first run in the top of the seventh on a Grayson Sterling sacrifice fly that scored Anthony Rodriguez. Pierre responded with four runs in the bottom of the seventh, including three when Ellison hit his home run.
A Zach Solano single scored Hayden Hastings in the top of the ninth for Spearfish, but that was as close as the Sasquatch would get.
Spearfish, 23-34, and Pierre, 30-29, will play each other at Black Hills Energy Stadium tonight at 6:35 p.m.