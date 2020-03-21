Ciara Duffy reflects on career and looks to her future off the court

The Coyotes' nonconference included Power Five wins over Ohio State, Utah and Missouri, with mid-major victories over Drake and Green Bay. USD also played No. 1 South Carolina to a 13-point game in December.

Duffy said this isn't how they would have written the end of their season, but now that they are a week out, it is starting to get a little bit of closure as they reflect back..

What made it easier to see a silver lining was this group truly enjoyed the journey and lived through each moment of the season, whether it was practices, workouts and traveling, she said.

"We were taking in each moment, enjoying each moment," she said. "The beauty was the journey. Even though it didn't end the way we wanted, I think we all can have a little peace as we look back and know that we don't have any regrets."

The Coyotes, although they were not able to see how far they could get in the NCAA Tournament, ended the season on a high on the court, defeating rival and Summit League Tournament nemesis South Dakota State 63-58 in the title game.