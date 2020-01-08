Cincinnati opens series with 4-1 win over Rush

The Rapid City Rush had good reason to feel a bit of worry at the thought of facing the Cincinnati Cyclones, the ECHL Central Division leader, making a first-ever appearance at Rushmore Plaza Ice Arena.

In mid-December, the Wheeling Nailers, fourth in the Central, came into Rapid and swept three games from the Rush on their initial visit.

Déjà vu maybe?

Two more games will tell, though Wednesday night’s outcome didn’t preclude that possibility as Cincinnati controlled the action throughout in skating to a 4-1 victory.

After an evenly played first eight minutes, the Rush opened the scoring (7:36) with a short-handed goal courtesy of some quick stick work by Darian Romanko. Poke-checking the puck free at center ice, the Shoreview, Minn., nativbe skated in uncontested and rifled the puck in off the far post. The unassisted goal was Romanko’s first of the season.

The Rush lead evaporated later in the period as Cincinnati scored twice within a 1:37 stretch. Pascal Aquin scored the first on a breakaway, and the second goal came when a shot from former Rush standout Jesse Schultz deflected off teammate Ben Johnson into the net.