City student-athletes sign up for the e next level

His thought on playing college football:

"It's crazy and it is weird to think about that as I have gotten to this point in my life. But I am ready for it and I am excited." He will play outside linebacker."

Plan of study: Business.

Ben Daane, golf, University of South Dakota

Why he chose USD:

"Everything just felt right. I narrowed it down to a couple of colleges in the last couple of months. Meeting with the coach and meeting with the team sealed the deal. They just really made me feel at home and I felt like that was the place I should be."

His thoughts on playing college golf:

"It is always something I wanted to do since I was a little kid. It's really nice to see the work pay off. You don't really get to see it pay off that much in high school until you get to this point. It is really rewarding to see that."

Plan of study: Business and military science/ROTC.

Michael Norman, football, Northern State

On why he chose Northern State: