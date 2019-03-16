The Clark/Willow Lake boys’ basketball team used a big first half and 35 points from Jacob Prouty to pick up the win in the Class B state championship game in Aberdeen on Saturday night.
The Cyclones started the game with a 17-9 lead at the end of the first before extending it to 27-17 at the half.
The Bulldogs tried to make up some ground in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough as Clark/Willow Lake held on for the win.
Stone Burke chipped in with 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Cyclones (23-2).
Kalen Garry scored 14 points to lead De Smet (23-3), while Ethan McCune added 12.
JONES COUNTY 60, TIMBER LAKE 49: Jones County carried a 23-12 lead into the second quarter as it dropped Timber Lake in the seventh place game.
Alec Whitney paced the Coyotes (20-4) with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Austin Olson added 16 points and Morgan Feddersen finished with 14 points.
Tucker Kraft paced the Panthers (18-5) with 16 points, Brayden PayPay chipped in with 13 points and Isaac Kraft had 10.
WHITE RIVER 74, SULLY BUTTES 68: White River outscored Sully Buttes 23-18 in the fourth as it held on for the consolation title win.
Tyson Iyotte scored 28 points for the Tigers (23-3) while Teron Sazue added 15 points and Luke Wells finished with 13.
Cameron Ogle led the way for the Chargers with 20 points and 15 boards, Jet Lamb added 18 points and Nick Wittler finished with 11 points.
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY 65, VIBORG/HURLEY 54: Seventh seeded Bridgewater-Emery took home third place with a win over Viborg/Hurley.
Jamin Arend paced the Huskies (22-4) with 20 points; Carter Dye added 19 points and Sawyer Schultz finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
Chase Mason led the Cougars (22-4) with 20 points, followed by Gradee Sherman, who had 12.
Class AA
Boys
SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 67, SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 49: Sioux Falls Roosevelt outscored Sioux Falls Lincoln 23-11 in the third to earn fifth place.
Tucker West led the Rough Riders (15-9) with 25 points, while Tyler Felkamp finished with 19. The Patriots (19-4) were led by Nate Brecht with 13 points.
HARRISBURG 70, YANKTON 64: Nick Hoyt scored 29 points to lead Harrisburg to a third place finish after an overtime win over Yankton.
Blair Slaughter chipped in with 14 points for the Tigers, 14-10, while Conner Geddes finished with 13. Matthew Mors paced the Bucks (18-6) with 26 points, Cooper Cornemann added 14 points and Miles Carda had 10.
Girls
SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 45, BROOKINGS 43: Sioux Falls Washington pulled away late as it took home a seventh place finish.
Samiya Jami led the way for the Warriors (14-9) with 10 points and nine rebounds. Michaela Jewett paced the Bobcats (15-7) with 16 points, while Johanna Miller chipped in with 13.
HARRISBURG 49, MITCHELL 44: Harrisburg overcame a fourth quarter deficit on its way to picking up a win over Mitchell in the third place game.
Brecli Honner led the Tigers (19-5) with 21 points, followed by Jeniah Ugofsky, who had 10. Tess Limberg led the Kernals (14-10) with 15 points, while Mackenzie Miller chipped in with 10.