Belle Fourche freshman Sawyer Clarkson tackled the big early hill at the Ft. Meade cross country course with ease, running away with the Sturgis Invitational boys' individual title.
If enjoying a big hill in cross country is possible, Clarkson was somewhat leaning that way.
Clarkson took control about midway in the boys' 5k race and won it with ease in a time of 16 minutes, 35 seconds, 16 seconds ahead of Casper Natrona's Mason Henry.
"I like it a lot more than most hills because it is kind of at the beginning of the race and I'm not so spent by then. It's a better hill than some of the other ones around here," Clarkson said. "But it is still tough."
Hill City eighth grader Abby Cutler won the girls' race in 18:53.6.
In the boys' race, Custer's Jace Oesterling jumped out to the early lead, and Henry and Clarkson ran even for another mile or so before the young Bronc took control.
"I really didn't think I was going to be able to do it. They took off way faster than I expected," he said. "But I kind of planned before this to go out slower and try to pick it up, more towards the two-mile mark. I think that worked well for today."
Adam Consoer of Hot Springs placed third in 17:00.9, followed by Oesterling at 17:10.3 and Jarek Glenn of St. Thomas More at 17:14.7.
As an eighth-grader, Clarkson finished seventh at last year's state meet. He said he has some pretty lofty goals for the next couple of weeks.
"I'd like to be close to the 16-minute mark. And I'm going to try to win every race from here on out, that would be good," Clarkson said. "It's going to be tough with all of the good competition out there.
"I'd like to be in the top three, that would be my goal. But if you're going to of for that, you might as well try to go for the win," he said.
Speaking of youth, Hill City eighth grader Abby Cutler keeps rolling along, as she won the girls' 5k, 34 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Hailey Uhre of Rapid City Stevens.
She credits the false start (another runner fell at the start) in the race for her focus Thursday. Well, kind of.
"We were actually kind of behind to get ready, so we were scrambling to get read," she said. "It was kind of nice to catch a deep breath, get reoriented and start the race again."
It also gave her some added time for a little hair styling.
"I got to fix my hair how I wanted it, in a bun. It was in a pony tail, and I hate running in a pony tail,' she said with a big grin.
Cutler, who won the Rapid City Invitational last Friday, started dominating the race at the big first hill and ran away from the field. Uhre was second at 19:27.2, followed by Mallory Delmont of Custer at 19:31.6, Haille Wilhelm and Madyson Willis, both of Casper Natrona.
"I went as hard as I could up the hill. I know there was a big long downhill after that," she said. "I knew there were girls behind me, so I just finished it off."
With the Black Hills Conference and regional meet coming up before state, Cutler said she is looking forward to the championship season.
"I was also excited to see some new girls this race that I hadn't raced against. That was pretty awesome," she said.
Uhre said she was thrown off a little by never racing at Ft. Meade, but generally pleased with her performance.
"I didn't really know when to go or when to not go, but I knew there was 1K left, so I started going," she said.
Uhre looks to improve in the final couple of weeks as she is coming off a little sickness as of late.
"I hope to be better by ... tomorrow," she said with a laugh. "But I want to come in the top five (at state); top three would be really good. Huron is a weird course. Nobody raced really fast at it when we raced at it a week ago. I hope I can PR, that is my goal."