Belle Fourche freshman Sawyer Clarkson and Hill City eighth grader Abby Cutler both easily came away with individual titles at the Black Hills Conference cross country meet Wednesday morning at the Belle Fourche Country Club.
The Custer boys and girls swept the team scoring. The Wildcat boys finished with 36 points, to 40 for St. Thomas More. Sturgis was third with 43, followed by Belle Fourche (74), Spearfish (78), Hill City (103), Hot Springs (110) and Douglas 9133).
In the girls' competition, Custer finished with just 25 points, to 39 Hill City. St. Thomas More finished third with 68 points, followed by Belle Fourche (80), Red Cloud (88), Sturgis (100), Spearfish (105), Douglas (106) and Lead-Deadwood (153).
Coming off his win last week in Sturgis, Clarkson again led the way in the boys' 5k, winning in a time of 17 minutes, 30.2 seconds. Adam Consoer of Hot Springs was second at 17:47.46, followed by Jarek Glenn of St. Thomas More (18:03.07), teammate Cody Farland (18:03.66) and Keenan Urdiales of Spearfish (18:09.20).
Cutler, who also won last week in Sturgis, dominated the girls' 5k in 19:32.66, with Mallory Delmont of Custer second at 19:51.03. Lizzy Escalante of Hill City was third in 20:41.26, followed by Alissa Wieman of Douglas (20:52.26) and Jade Ecoffey of Red Cloud (20:58.11).
You have free articles remaining.
State soccer playoff games postponed
All South Dakota high school state soccer quarterfinal and semifinal matches scheduled for Saturday have been postponed to Monday because of incoming weather, including the Rapid City Central versus Rapid City Stevens Class AA girls’ quarterfinal game at Sioux Park Stadium. The Raider and Cobbler girls will face off Monday at 2 p.m.
The Stevens boys’ soccer team will compete against Brandon Valley Monday in Brandon. The time has not been determined as of Wednesday afternoon.
The St. Thomas More girls will face Tea Area Monday at 11 a.m. (MDT) in Tea in the Class A semifinals, while the STM boys will also play Tea Area in Tea at 1 p.m.
The Class AA semifinals will be Thursday, while all title games will be Saturday in Harrison.