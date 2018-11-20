Alejandro Rama loves challenges, his education, basketball and especially his community.
A senior at Red Cloud High School, he’ll get all that rolled up in one after recently signing a letter-of-intent to play basketball and study at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, beginning the 2019-2020 school year.
Rama also had scholarship offers from other area colleges but once he got an offer to be a Hardrocker, he knew Mines was the school for him.
“The youth here (on the reservation) are really important to me, so to be a role model here is important,” he said. “This community has always had my back, and there are a lot of community members there (Rapid City). The School of Mines couldn’t be any more perfect for me. It’s a great school. The location with the support system is there with the large Native community, and I get to play college basketball.”
Red Cloud coach Christian McGhee said he believes Rama will fit in at Mines, on and off the court.
"He has the potential to be an all-conference player in the RMAC. Division II still has great competition," McGhee said. "Ale will work very hard in the classroom, as well as on the court."
Rama was that first-grader many years ago learning the game of basketball from his father (former Red Cloud boys' coach and current girls’ coach Matt Rama) in the ‘Little ‘Saders program, and looking up to the older players.
He recently ran the Warrior Mindset Basketball Camp for youngsters with other area high school players. He is currently also coaching two youth teams in the Sacred Hoops program — 5th and 8th graders.
“I want to be there for the kids, and it helps me too. You see things as a coach that you don’t see as a player,” he said.
Two weeks ago in a tournament in Sturgis, Rama’s 5th-graders finished first and his 8th-graders were second.
“I just try to get the kids to play hard and introduce them to the style of play that we play in Red Cloud,” he said. “We try to have fun, but when we play, we play hard. The kids are playing hard, but they are enjoying themselves because they are winning and getting up and down and scoring a lot.”
McGhee said that the youth look up to Rama on the reservation, so for them to see him doing what it takes to play at the next level, it will help more generations to come.
Rama said the School of Mines is one of the best engineering schools in the country, so it will be tough academically. In his senior year at Red Cloud, he said he is working on balancing his time because he knows he will have to do that as a college student-athlete.
He’s confident and is looking forward to that challenge.
“I’ve always valued my education pretty seriously,” Rama said. “I wanted to go someplace that would be challenging academically, so Mines is a perfect fit. I know Mines is a tough school, but I have been interested in the engineering field since I was in seventh grade.”
Education is important to his family. Older sister Myrian is currently on an academic scholarship at the University of New Mexico and both parents (Matt and Tashina) work in the Red Cloud school system.
“I grew up prioritizing school and prioritizing my education over a lot of other things,” said Rama, who said he will likely study industrial engineering, at least at this time. “It is really important for me and my family. If I can get a good education at a place like Mines, I could be set for my future.”
McGhee said that it is obvious that Rama has worked hard in basketball, but because he has the grades to go to a school like Mines, he will have his life set, which is the most important thing.
"He is going to a great school, and he also gets to play some basketball while he is getting a great education," McGhee said. "For him to be able to do this just shows what hard work and being dedicated can get you."
Going through the youth programs at Red Cloud, Rama actually didn’t play on his 8th-grade school team, and instead practiced with the high school squad.
He saw some action as a freshman, starting five games, and started as a sophomore, but missed 11 games after breaking the growth plate in his ankle at the Lakota Nation Invitational. Later in the year, he also broke his ankle.
"It was really tough on me, especially missing the last six or seven games (including the postseason)," he said.
Rama, however, turned a negative into a positive. During AAU basketball that summer, he said he was slow and couldn't move very well. But he got back into it by the high school season, thanks to his efforts on the court and in the weight room.
“Last year I had a really good season (averaging over 22 points a game),” he said. “I was able to stand out because of all of the hard work. It was big for me to come back and work on my quickness.”
The Crusaders finished 21-5 last season and qualified for the Class A state tournament, where they finished fifth.
“Everybody predicted us to finish eighth at state, and I’m crazy competitive, so I wouldn’t have any of that,” he said.
This past summer he played AAU basketball for Sacred Hoops. Several other West River players — many opponents in high school — were on the team.
“This summer was really big for us,” he said. “We played some really good teams and had some good wins. I guarded some D-1 players and did pretty good.”
Rama’s father and Mines coach Eric Glenn were teammates at Chadron State College, and after a Sacred Hoops practice (Glenn’s son Jarek was on the 16U team), they talked about college with Glenn not knowing at the time that Rama wanted to go into engineering.
Eventually he got offers from Chadron State, Black Hills State and Dakota State, and then Mines.
“I knew they were going to offer, but I didn’t know how much. When they offered, I knew right then that was I going to go here,” he said of Mines.
Rama said he will have to continue to work hard to take his game to the next level, something that has never been a problem for him in the past.
"I will have to get stronger for college basketball. I need to quicken myself and get my shot a little more money,” he said
Rama and the Crusaders will get going shortly for the 2018-2019 season and will be in Rapid City on Dec. 12-15 for the annual Lakota Nation Invitational.
“That will be a lot of fun. I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.
Rama dreams of possibly playing overseas some day, but when his basketball days are over, he can easily see himself home again.
"I want to eventually come back to my community and just help out," he said.