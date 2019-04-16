The Rapid City Central baseball team had little trouble with Douglas as it jumped out to an early lead en route to an 11-1 victory over the Patriots at McKeague Field on Tuesday.
The Cobblers opened the game with a run and followed it up with another to take a 2-0 lead into the top of the third.
In the third, Douglas scored its lone run on a Colton Tipton double to cut the deficit.
Central blew the game open in the next few innings, scoring three in the third, one in the fourth and two more in the fifth to take an 8-1 advantage.
Aaron Iverson led the way for the Cobblers with three RBIs on two hits, while Mitch Sand chipped in with one RBI on a pair of hits.
Trey Brandhagen took the mound for Central and allowed only five hits, while striking out four batters.
Rapid City Central (3-3) will play a doubleheader with Brookings Thursday starting at 5 p.m., while Douglas (0-12) will host Brookings Friday with the first game starting at 3 p.m.
Sturgis loses two in Gillette
Sturgis suffered a pair of losses as it traveled to Gillette to take on the Riders on Tuesday.
The Scoopers kicked off the day with a 5-1 loss, before getting shut out 5-0 in the afternoon matchup.
In the first game, Gillette took a 2-0 lead at the end of the third inning and added another in the fourth.
Sturgis scored their lone run of the game in the sixth, but the Riders extended their advantage further with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning.
Cedrick Stabber, David Anderson, Dylan Gillespie and Daniel Walter finished with a hit apiece for the Scoopers.
In the second game of the day, Gillette had no trouble from the outset as it scored four of its five runs in the second inning.
Not only did the Riders keep Sturgis off the board, they also kept the Scoopers from getting a hit.
Mason Powell and Tanner Richards led Gillette with a pair of hits apiece.
Sturgis (7-3) will look to bounce back when it takes on Rapid City Stevens at home on Thursday.