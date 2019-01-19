The Rapid City Central boys' basketball team sent the game into overtime, but came out on the short end against Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58-56 Saturday afternoon at Naasz Gymnasium.
The Cobblers, who fell to Sioux Falls O’Gorman by 29 points Friday night, took the Rough Riders, 31-point winners over Rapid City Stevens, to the brink before Roosevelt was able to hold on to the win.
Central had one final shot to tie the game but came up empty.
The game was tied five times with 15 lead changes and that was evident early, as the Cobblers led 17-14 at the end of the first period and 36-32 at halftime. But Roosevelt used a 13-8 advantage to take a 45-44 lead into the fourth. In a low scoring fourth, Central outscored the Rough Riders 8-7.
Erik Keohane led the Cobblers with 18 points, followed by Joe Woods with 14 and Elijah Williams with 12.
Tucker West had 17 points for Roosevelt, with Adam Kusler scoring 12 and Carson Devericks 11.
Central shot 57 percent from the field (21-37) but hit just 2-of-7 3-pointers to 7-of-23 for the Rough Riders.
Central, 6-7, hosts Scottsbluff, Neb., Friday night, while Roosevelt, 6-4, is at Yankton Friday.
TEA AREA 58, ST. THOMAS MORE 54: The No. 3 Cavaliers nearly pulled out an improbable comeback, but fell to the Class A top-ranked Titans Saturday night to conclude the Hanson Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
Tea Area led 15-2 at the end of the first period and 20-2 early in the second before the Cavaliers came roaring back. STM outscored the Titans 22-15 in the second and 22-12 in the third for a 46-42 lead.
It was still a four-point STM lead in the fourth before Tea Area rallied for the win, outscoring St. Thomas More 16-8.
Ryder Kirsch had a huge game for the Cavs, who suffered their first loss of the season, with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Caden Casey finished with 11 points and Michael Gylten added 10.
Noah Freidel led Tea Area with 20 points and 13 rebounds, with Kaleb Koffer scoring 14 and Kade Stearns 10.
STM, 8-1, is at Spearfish Tuesday, while Tea Area, 11-1, is at Sioux Falls Christian Tuesday.
WHITE RIVER 61, BRIDGEWATER-EMERY 56: The Class B No. 3 Tigers used a big third quarter to stop the top-ranked Huskies Saturday at the Hanson Classic in Mitchell.
White River led 28-27 at halftime, but outscored the Huskies 19-11 in the third.
Luke Wells led White River with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Sawyer Schultz paced Bridgewater-Emery with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
White River, 12-0, hosts Pine Ridge Thursday and Bridgewater-Emery, 9-2, hosts Hanson Thursday.
PARKER 69, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 59: The Pheasants built a 10-point lead over the Comets through three quarters and held on for the 10-point win Saturday in the Hanson Classic in Mitchell.
Sam Schlabach led Rapid City Christian with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Levi Vanden Bos scored 16 points and dished out four assists.
Camden Bialas led Parker with 22 points, followed by Trey Christensen with 16 and Jackson Fiegen with 10.
Rapid City Christian, 8-2, is at Custer Thursday and Parker, 8-2, hosts Irene-Wakonda Tuesday.
RED CLOUD 68, CUSTER 55: Ale Rama and Beau Donovan both scored 19 points as the Crusaders stopped the Wildcats Saturday in Custer.
Red Cloud led 33-21 at halftime.
Nolan Patzlaff led all scorers for Custer with 28 points, while Jace Kelley added 16 points.
Red Cloud, 9-2, hosts Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Monday and Custer, 6-6, is at Douglas Thursday.
CLARK/WILLOW LAKE 62, TIMBER LAKE 41: In a battle of Top 4 Class B teams, the Cyclones used two big quarters to down the Panthers Saturday at the Hanson Classic in Mitchell.
Clark/Willow Lake, ranked second, outscored Timber Lake, rated fourth, 21-5 in the second and 14-8 in the fourth.
Isaac Kraft led Timber Lake with 15 points and Tucker Kraft added 10 points and six rebounds.
Jacob Prouty and Stone Burke both scored 21 points for the Cyclones and Micah Burke added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Stone Burke had 11 boards.
Timber Lake, 8-2, hosts Harding County Tuesday and Clark/Willow Lake, 8-0, faces Great Plains Lutheran Monday in Watertown.
EDGEMONT 49, CRAWFORD, NEB. 39: The Moguls won the fifth-place game Saturday at the Panhandle Conference Tournament in Crawford, despite not scoring in the fourth quarter.
Edgemont led 33-9 at halftime and 49-19 at the end of three before Crawford outscored the Mogul reserves 20-0 in the fourth.
Kaleb Darrow led Edgemont with 16 points and four assists, while Caleb Simons added 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Dalton Rueter also scored 12 points and had two blocks for the Moguls.
Edgemont, 7-6, hosts Hay Springs, Neb., Friday.
TODD COUNTY 70, CROW CREEK 68: The Falcons held on to down the Chieftains Saturday in Mission.
In a close game throughout, Todd County trailed 36-34 at halftime, but led 47-46 going into the fourth.
Joshua Rowland led Todd County with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Ashaun Roach-Valandra scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Aiden Bizardie finished with 14 points.
No results were made available for Crow Creek.
Todd County, 8-4, is at Winner Tuesday and Crow Creek, 3-9, is at Stanley County Thursday.
Girls Basketball
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 69, SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 41: The Cobblers scored 40 points in the first half and kept the Rough Riders winless on the season Saturday at Naasz Gymnasium.
Central led 19-7 at the end of one and 40-19 at halftime.
Juneau Jones led the way for the Cobblers with 20 points and seven rebounds, while Adison Young scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Jordon Heckert also scored 13 points for Central.
Taliyah Hayes and Macey Nielson both scored 11 points for Roosevelt, 0-11.
Central, 7-6, hosts Scottsbluff, Neb., Friday.
NEW UNDERWOOD 50, WALL 27: The Tigers picked up a big road win over the Lady Eagles Saturday in Wall.
New Underwood dominates from the start, leading 11-3 at the end of the first period and 25-13 at halftime.
Jaedyn Finkbeiner had another double-double for the Tigers with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Cailyn Miller added 17 points.
Cooper McLaughlin led Wall with nine points.
The win was the eighth straight for the Tigers, 11-1, who will be at Harding County next Saturday. Wall, 8-2, will be at Timber Lake Friday.
LEAD-DEADWOOD 53, HOT SPRINGS 23: The Golddiggers ended a five-game losing skid with the lop-sided victory over the Bison Saturday in Hot Springs.
Lead-Deadwood led 33-6 at halftime.
Blake Mehlberg led the Golddiggers with 17 points on five 3-pointers and Anna Campbell added 16 points.
Tyler Warner led Hot Springs with eight points.
Lead-Deadwood, 6-5, host Belle Fourche Tuesday and Hot Springs, 2-8, is at Rapid City Christian Thursday.
Wrestling
Stevens goes 2-1 in East-West Duals
Rapid City Stevens finished 2-1 in the East-West Duals Saturday in Pierre. Rapid City Central was 1-2 and Sturgis was 0-3.
Pierre won the tournament with a 3-0 mark, while Watertown was 2-1 and Brandon Valley 1-2.
The Raiders defeated Watertown 31-27 and Brandon Valley 24-6, but fell to Pierre 28-25. Going 3-0 on the day were Jack SChoenhard (106 pounds), Landen Fischer (113), Cody Stockman (3-0), Declan Malone (132) and Cooper Voorhees (152).
The Cobblers beat Brandon Valley 38-37, but fell to Watertown 36-33 and Pierre 47-18. Going 3-0 were Cael Larson (113) and Nolan Smith (220).
Sturgis fell to Brandon Valley 37-30, Pierre 35-28 and Watertown 33-30. going 3-0 were Kaden Olson (106), Jacob Wood (120) and Reese Jacobs (145).
Hot Springs takes sixth at Chadron Invite
The Bison finished sixth in the 14-team Chadron Invitational Saturday in Chadron, Neb.
Valentine, Neb., won the tournament with 208.5 points, just ahead of Casper Natrona (Wyo.) with 207 and host Chadron at 171. Hot Springs finished with 119.5 points. Hill City was 12th with 51 points and Newell was 13th with 44 points.
For the Bison, Kody Hagen, at 145 pounds, and Garrett Heil, at 195, were both second.
Winner wins own invitational
The Warriors had four individual champions and came out on top in their own Winner Invitational Saturday.
Winner finished with 233.5 points, just ahead of Philip and Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, which both scored 205.5 points. Custer/Edgemont was fourth with 148 points.
Winner titles for the Warriors were: Kaden Keiser at 120 pounds, Wyatt Turnquist (138), Preston Norrid (195) and Achilles Willuweit (285).
Philip had two champions, Jadyn Coller at 126 and Hunter Peterson at 135.
Jacob Brunner won the 113 pound division for Custer/Edgemont.