The Rapid City Central boys' soccer team opened the season against Belle Fourche Saturday with a goal barely a minute into the game.
Then it was a struggle until a few "halftime adjustments," got them going in the second half, before the Cobblers held off the Broncs 3-2 at Sioux Park Stadium.
Earlier in the morning, the Central girls led 8-0 at halftime and rolled past the Broncs 10-1.
It appeared that the Cobblers were going to overwhelm the Class A Broncs early, when Eli Brink took a pass just passed midfield and ran the ball down the right sidelines and nailed a shot on the left corner for a 1-0 lead, one minute and six seconds into the game.
The Cobblers didn't have much for offense for the remaining 38 minutes of the first half as Belle Fourche was able to deadlock the game on a free kick from Barak Minor with 23 minutes until halftime.
The Broncs, although they didn't score again, more than held up their own the rest of the first half.
Central coach Joe Sabrowski said that after that first goal, they were flat and out of sync in the first half. Much of those struggles came from the lack of first touch, he said, and not being afraid to dribble.
"We cleaned that up at halftime, and in the second half the intensity level was higher, the touch quality was better, the timing on the ball made a huge difference," he said.
The short-handed Broncs, meanwhile, came away feeling pretty good about their start despite the loss.
Belle Fourche coach Anthony Bradley said his team settled in well after that slow start and quick goal.
"Our pre-game energy was really low and we weren't talking, and they caught us right out of the bat," Bradley said. "But we calmed down and got a goal, and I think we played very good soccer against a really good team."
But the halftime pep talk appeared to work for the Cobblers, as Central began to control action on the Belle Fourche side of the field and peppered the Bronc net, getting back on the board finally with 16 minutes remaining on a goal by Landan Winter.
A couple minutes later Central took a 3-1 lead when Erik Koehane took a deflection off of Belle Fourche keeper Hunter Cherveny and hit the back end of the net.
The Broncs did make it interesting late — actually Central did on an own goal that cut the lead to 3-2 with two minutes to play. The Cobblers kept the ball far form their own goal the rest of the way for the win.
"There were definitely moments when we were kind of on our heels, but once we started moving the ball and finding those one-touch passes, we put them on their heels and got a couple of goals because of it," said Central junior keeper Quincy Warren.
Several players stepped up int he second half, Sabrowski said, and that changed the game.
"I'm still feeling out where I am putting everybody," Sabrowski said. "It's an early game, so it gives me an idea of who can play that pace and who needs to work on some things. I think I sorted a few things out and we have plenty of work to do."
The Cobblers finished with 17 shots, including four by Brink and three by Winter.
Cherveny, who had a spectacular save with the score still tied, kept the Broncs in the game with 14 saves, several of those in the second half.
You have free articles remaining.
"Hunter played very well and made a clutch save down here that kept it even," Bradley said. "But we only had one sub at the end of the game. We don't have much depth with some injuries and players serving suspensions. We did the best that we could, and I'm really proud of these guys because Central is always a very good team."
All-in-all, Warren said the Cobblers got off to a nice start this season, but will need to improve with Sioux Falls Washington and Sioux Falls Lincoln in town next weekend.
"We definitely have some work ahead of us," he said. "We have to do some more running because 80 minutes is taking its toll on us. But I think we'll be ready for Sioux Falls next week."
Belle Fourche returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Douglas/Rapid City Christian.
Cobbler girls roll to easy win
It took the Cobblers about 10 minutes to get on the scoreboard, but they were a runaway train from that point on with six goals in less than nine minutes.
Leading 8-0 a halftime, Central coach Mark Morgan pulled things back in the second half although the Cobblers were able to get a couple more goals.
What pleased Morgan the most was the way his team was able to finish, something they had been working on in practice.
"We had four shots for finishes in a row," Morgan said. "We have been putting in a great deal of time in being cleaner with our finishing. We had a spread of players scoring, not just feeding one player and she was shooting."
Kylea Becker scored the game's first goal at the 30-minute mark, with Emma Avery and Kyera Harmon both scoring twice, as well as goals from Karoline Riisnaes, Kaz Bachelor and Sydney Pike.
"It doesn't help the opponent out to stuff the score down their throat. I did have to pull the reigns back pretty hard on the girls because the game would have finished sooner. But it doesn't help the opponent, and it doesn't help us," Morgan said. "We found a way to put a restriction and some challenges on the team that they would come out and execute those so we could get something out of it and hopefully our opponent gets something out of it as well."
Avery and Harmon both finished the match with three goals.
Belle Fourche got on the board in the second half with a goal from Elainna Brill.
The Cobblers will now get ready for Sioux Falls Lincoln and Washington next weekend at Sioux Park.
"We know it is going to be a little taller order than today, nothing against Belle Fourche, they don't quite have the numbers than others have, but those will be some tougher matches," he said.
The Cobblers played with two starters out — Morgan Sullivan and Alexa Henry — and Morgan said that gave us the opportunity to try some different things and work out some kinks.
"I think we did that, so that was good," he said.
Belle Fourche hosts Douglas/Rapid City Christian Tuesday.