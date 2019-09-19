A little too much firepower late proved to be the difference as the Rapid City Central boys fought off an early challenge from St. Thomas More, snapped a scoreless game midway through the first period and broke the game open in the second en route to a 5-1 win over the Cavaliers in Thursday afternoon soccer action at the Dakota Fields Sports Complex.
After the Cavaliers failed to convert on some early rush opportunities, the Cobblers drew first blood on a Lan Ford goal at the 27:22 mark of the period. Although the Cavalier utilized speed, particularly that of senior forward Isaac Rangel, to threaten at times, shots on goal were hard to come by. The Central defense, led by senior middle back Erik Keohane, did a strong job of protecting goal keeper Quincy Warren (one save in the game).
A Cobbler goal by Jaden Stevens on an end-to-end break with 6:57 remaining in the first half upped the Central advantage to 2-0 at intermission.
The second half was all Central as the Cobblers continually found open space with quick passes through a Cavalier defense that appeared a step slower than in the first.
“Right out of the gun we were really good, and I think what really took a toll on us was playing Stevens on Tuesday,” Cavalier coach Pete Sales said. “We had a lot of guys who picked up a lot of bumps and bruises, and with our bench not very deep, you could tell we were tired in that a lot of the passes were off their mark.”
Cobbler senior Eli Brink added the first of two second-half goals on a breakaway with 17:50 remaining, and following a goal by Cavalier freshman Will Green, Brink added another as did sophomore Landin Winter to close out the scoring.
“It was a slow start for us,” Central coach Joe Sabrowski said. “We dribbled too much and weren’t connecting on our passes. We are working on getting our midfield together, and that’s been the story all season, so we are continuing to work that, pressuring them to move and showing into space for each other.”
Both squads return to action Tuesday. Rapid City Central (6-3-1) will meet Rapid City Stevens (8 p.m. at Sioux Park) while St. Thomas More (4-5-2) will travel to Sturgis for a 6 p.m. contest.