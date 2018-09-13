The more shots you take, the better chances to score, and the Rapid City Central boys' soccer team was able to take advantage with a 3-1 win over St. Thomas More Thursday night at Sioux Park Stadium.
The Cobblers doubled up the Cavs in total shots (20-10) and had a 9-6 edge in shots on goal. The results was a much more aggressive game than the last time Central was on the pitch when it fell to Spearfish 1-0 on Saturday.
"It was good team play tonight; the ball moved well," Central coach Joe Sabrowski said. "Our focus the last two weeks has been to get the ball off. Every time we tended to dribble, they have an opportunity to fill in and we turn it over. When we kept the ball moving, we kept them off balance and gave us plenty of opportunities."
The Cobblers opened with the game's first goal in the 20th minute when Jory Stephens took a through ball from freshman Landin Winter and put the ball in the lower right corner of the net.
But STM, which went into the game on a nice seven-game win streak, came back and tied the match 15 minutes later on an unassisted goal from Jordan Oster.
It stayed at 1-1 at halftime.
Again, the Cobblers came out aggressive and scored just a couple minutes into the second half. On a free kick, Eli Brink passed it to Stephens, who got it in the box and junior Erik Koehane headed it into the goal for a 2-1 edge.
The Cobblers got some breathing room in the 62nd minute when Stephens took a deep ball from Brink and fired it past the STM goalie to make it 3-1.
While pleased with his team's offense, Sabrowski was also happy with the Cobblers defense against a scrappy St. Thomas More team.
Keeper Dawson Fairchild had five saves and made some strong stops, Sabrowski said.
"Dawson is always prepared and all of our captains stood out tonight," he said. "Also, sophomore Jaden Stephens played above his years and our back line of three juniors and a sophomore did a great job.
"It was a pretty tough game, and I expected it to be. But I knew that if they were all on and did what we had been working on, they would have success."
With the win the Cobblers moved to 5-2-2 on the season and will get their rematch against rival Rapid City Stevens Tuesday at Sioux Park Stadium. The Cavs, 7-2-1, will host Sturgis on Tuesday at the Dakota Fields.
STM, Central girls battle to draw
In the girls' contest, St. Thomas More and Central played to a 1-1 tie.
No other information was made available.
The tie moved the Cavaliers to 1-6-2. St. Thomas More will host Sturgis on Tuesday, while Central, 5-2-2, will face Rapid City Stevens, also on Tuesday at Sioux Park Stadium.