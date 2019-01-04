The Rapid City Central boys' basketball team turned to its defense and moved to .500 for the first time this season with a 52-34 win over Aberdeen Central Friday night at Naasz Gymnasium.
The Golden Eagles failed to score in double digits in three of the four quarters against the Cobbler defense, shooting just 34 percent from the field.
The Cobblers led 10-5 at the end of the first and 25-13 at halftime. Rapid City Central led by as much as 22 late in the third before Aberdeen closed the gap some in the final period.
Erik Keohane was the lone Cobbler to score in double figures with 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field. Elijah Williams had nine points and Gavyn Strand added eight for Rapid City Central.
Trey Harms led all scorers for Aberdeen Central with 14 points.
The Cobblers, 4-4, will host Pierre today, with Aberdeen Central, 1-4, at Rapid City Stevens. Both games begin at 1:30 p.m.
LITTLE WOUND 58, TODD COUNTY 36: The Mustangs held the Falcons to just four points in the third period for the big win Friday night in Kyle.
Tex Janis led Little Wound with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Riley Cross added 19 points on four 3-pointers and nine rebounds.
Aiden Bizarde led Todd County with eight points.
Little Wound, 5-2, is at the Redfield Classic Jan. 12, while Todd County, 5-3, hosts Chamberlain Jan. 10.
HILL CITY 64, EDGEMONT 47: The Rangers used a strong second half to top the Moguls Friday night in Edgemont.
Hill City led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter and 30-24 at halftime. That lead stretched to 45-34 at the end of the third quarter and outscored Edgemont 19-13 in the fourth quarter.
Taylor Edwards led Hill City and all scorers with 24 while Dominick Milliken had 13 and Noah Krull had 11. Edgemont was led by Kaleb Darrow who had 17 and Ryan Simons had 13.
The Moguls, 3-4, face Sioux County, Nebraska today at 11 a.m. while Hill City, 2-5, faces Sturgis Tuesday.
Girls basketball
NEW UNDERWOOD 64, JONES COUNTY 21: The Tigers had four players score in double figures for the lop-sided win over the Coyotes Friday night in Murdo.
Jaedyn Finkbeiner led the way for New Underwood with 18 points, eight rebounds and eight blocks, followed by Lexi Ballard with 13 points and Cailyn Miller and Cerington Jones with 10 points each.
Jadyn Jensen and Mallory Valburg both scored eight points for Jones County.
New Underwood, 7-1, is at Timber Lake next Friday and Jones county, 0-6, faces Rapid City Christian today at the Kadoka Classic.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 58, PIERRE 38: The Raiders won their sixth straight game with the big win over the Lady Govs Friday night in Pierre.
Kyah Watson paced Stevens with 18 points, followed by Elizabeth Schaefer with 12 points and Grace Martin with nine.
Kodi Severyn led Pierre, 0-6, with 12 points and Emily Mikkelsen added 10.
Stevens, 6-1, is at Aberdeen Central today.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 56, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 40: The Golden Eagles used a big second period to run past the Cobblers Friday night in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen led 10-7 at the end of the first, but took leads of 28-14 at halftime and 44-30 into the third.
No other results were made available.
Rapid City Central, 5-3, is at Pierre today, while Aberdeen Central hosts Rapid City Stevens.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 40, ST. THOMAS MORE 38: The Huskies handed the top-ranked Cavaliers their first loss of the season.
No other results were made available.
STM, 5-1, looks to bounce back at Tea against Tea Area. Elk Point-Jefferson, 3-2, is at Irene-Wakonda Tuesday.
Wrestling
Stevens, Cobblers have two wrestlers each in finals
Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens will send two wrestlers each to the finals of the Bismarck rotary wrestling tournament today in Bismarck, North Dakota.
The Cobblers are currently in third place with 124 points, with Sidney, Montana leading the way with 175 points and Bismarck with 169. Aberdeen Central is fourth with 120.5 points and Stevens is fifth with 117 points.
For the Raiders, Cody Stockman at 126 pounds and Cooper Voorhees at 152 will wrestle for titles, while for the Cobblers, Cael Larson at 113 and Nolan Smith at 220 will vie for individual championships as well.
Pierre leads Mid Dakota Monster in Lyman
The Pierre Governors are out to a slight lead after the first day of the Mid Dakota Monster tournament Friday in Lyman.
The Governors finished the first day with 164 points, to 157.5 for Winner. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Gettes is third with 118 points, followed by Custer/Edgemont with 116. Hot Springs is sixth with 90, while Belle Fourche is ninth with 67 and Spearfish 10th with 62.5.
The tournament continues today.