Despite giving up an early goal, the Rapid City Central boys soccer team stepped up the rest of the way as they earned a hard fought 2-1 win over Aberdeen Central Friday night at Sioux Park.
Erik Keohane tied the match for the Cobblers in the 19th minute on an unassisted goal.
Seven minutes into the second half, Rapid City Central took the lead for good when Brendan Thompson scored on a 30-yard shot.
Quincy Warren had a big day in the net for the Cobblers as he held the Golden Eagles to just one score and blocked six shots.
Rapid City Central (2-1-1) will play Pierre today at 11 a.m.
PIERRE 3, RAPID CITY STEVENS 1: Pierre took just four shots, with three on goal, and two reached the back of the net as the Governors edged the Raiders 2-1 Friday night at Sioux park.
The Raiders were the aggressors most of the game and controlled possession, but weren’t able to find the back of the net until late in the game.
Pierre took the first lead in the 31st minute when Jack Walsh scored on a rebound.
The Governors added to that advantage in the 47th minute when Carston Miller scored from close range off another rebound.
The Raiders scored in the 60th minute on a goal from Trey Bradley.
Rapid City Stevens (2-1-1) host Aberdeen Central today at 11 a.m.
Girls Soccer
RAPID CITY STEVENS 1, PIERRE 1: Rapid City Stevens and Pierre played to a draw in a rematch of last season’s state championship Friday night at Sioux Park.
Stevens wasted little time getting the early lead as Ellie Schad took a pass from Abbie Noga and beat the Pierre keeper in the seventh minute.
The Governors had an answer in the 22nd minute as Alexis Campea scored on a header in front of the net to make it 1-1.
Although neither team was able to score the rest of the way, the Raiders remained aggressive, but couldn’t regain the lead.
Stevens outshot Pierre 18-9 in the contest.
Rapid City Stevens (2-1-1) is back in action today when it hosts Aberdeen Central at 9 a.m.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1: Rapid City Central gave up a trio of goals in the second half as it dropped its first match of the season with a loss to Aberdeen Central Friday night at Sioux Park.
The Cobblers scored first as Keyera Harmon found the back of the net in the second minute for the early lead.
Neither team was able to find much offense until Aberdeen Central scored on a pair of corner kicks in the 55th and 70th minutes.
The Golden Eagles added one more goal with two minutes to go to put the game away.
Rapid City Central (5-1) will play Pierre today at 9 a.m.
Boys Golf
Raiders, Daane top Black Hills Classic
Led by medalist Ben Daane, the Rapid City Stevens golf team earned the top spot at the Black Hills Classic Friday morning at Boulder Canyon Country Club in Sturgis.
The Raiders topped the rest of the field with a score of 313, followed by Spearfish with 329 and Pierre with 335.
Rapid City Central earned the fourth spot with 345, followed by St. Thomas More was with 364, Douglas with 366, Little Wound with 407 and Sturgis, which rounded out the top eight with 473.
Daane earned medalist honors with 72, followed closely by Alex Duran Central with 73 and Adam Salter of Stevens with 74.
Carter Karst of Pierre was fourth with 77 and Derrick Brown of Douglas closed out the individual top five with 80.
High School Softball
HARRISBURG 7, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1: Harrisburg scored four runs in the bottom half of the first to pick up a win over Rapid City Central Friday night.
Harrisburg added three more in the fourth to take a commanding 7-0 lead.
The lone run for the Cobblers came in the top of the sixth as Peyton Bagley knocked one over the wall.
Molly England finished with two hits for Central (10-3), while Nora Nelson finished with one hit.
HARRISBURG 6, RAPID CITY STEVENS 3: Harrisburg used a big fifth inning to earn a win over Rapid City Stevens.
With the game knotted at two runs apiece heading into the fifth, Harrisburg's offense erupted for four runs to take the 6-2 lead.
Raleigh Lunderman brought of Stevens in a run on an RBI single in the fifth, but the Raiders wouldn't do much from there as they suffered their first loss in seven games.
Rapid City Stevens (9-3) will look for a different outcome when it plays Harrisburg again today at 9 a.m.
Fastpitch Softball
Watertown earns sweep over Sturgis
Watertown picked up a pair of wins over Sturgis in the Fastpitch Softball League Friday night.
The Arrows edged Sturgis 8-7 in the first matchup, before winning the second game 3-1.
Maddi Spiering led Watertown with three RBI on the day.
High School Volleyball
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 3, SPEARFISH 0: Aberdeen Central continued its hot start as it earned a straight set win over the Spartans Friday night in Spearfish.
The Golden Eagles kicked off the match with a 25-13 win, took the second set 25-11 and put the match away with a 25-16 third set.
No other information was made available for this match.
Spearfish (1-6) will host Pierre today at 3 p.m.