About three weeks ago the Rapid City Stevens girls' basketball team calmly took care of cross-town rival Rapid City Central by 13 points at Carold Heier Gymnasium
Tuesday night in Naasz Gymnasium, the Cobblers saw a chance for revenge, and took it. Central snapped a four-game losing streak and upset the Raiders 52-44 behind 23 points from Juneau Jones.
"We want to prove ourselves," Jones said. "It’s a rival game, it’s a big one in the town, and we wanted to show everyone that we can play just like them."
The win moved the Cobblers to 8-10 on the season and dropped Stevens to 13-6.
Central came out on fire, scoring the first 12 points, forcing multiple Stevens turnovers in the process. The Raiders didn't score until Bailee Sobczak hit two free throws with 1 minute, 27 seconds left in the first quarter.
"That first half was huge for us. We got off to such a huge start and had a lot more confidence than we’ve had in the last few games against them," Cobbler coach Kraig Blomme said. "When you get off to a great start like that, it puts you into a good position."
At the end of the first quarter, Central led 12-4. In the second period, the turnovers continued for Stevens, leading to easy baskets for the Cobblers.
"We scouted them and had a good idea of what they were going to do in certain situations," Blomme said. "When it came down to it, the girls made a lot of good plays tipping passes, anticipating where the pass was going to go, and I think we had them on their heels in that first half."
That lead would extend in the second quarter, and at halftime the Cobblers led 27-14.
"I think when we play with effort we can play with anyone in the state. When we don’t play with effort, in AA basketball, you can get beat by anyone in the state," Stevens coach Michael Brooks said. "Central is a phenomenal team, they play with passion every time I see them. They really wanted the game in the first half, and it didn’t really matter what we did in the second half. Giving a team that big of a lead is really hard to come back from."
The Raiders were able to mount a comeback in the second half.
A 16-2 run anchored by the Stevens full-court pressure forcing Central turnovers gave the Raiders a 30-29 lead on a 3-point shot from Kyah Watson with 3:33 left in the quarter.
At that moment, the Cobblers snapped back and only gave up the lead once going forward.
"It was all in our heads. We had to come together as a team and pick it up, especially defensively," Jones said. "We came together, gave each other some good, tough talks, and got our defense back up."
Central regained the lead after three, 34-32.
Stevens would continue to knock on the door, but the Cobblers wouldn't let the Raiders take the lead. Some key free throws by Jones, and Raiders turnovers down the stretch, allowed Central to outscore its rival 18-12 in the fourth to secure the win.
"For us, it’s a passion thing. We didn’t practice well in our prep for this game, and it’s something I met with the starters about," Brooks said. "We just didn’t flip the switch, we didn’t make the change to be successful. You play like you prepare and we didn’t prepare well, so we didn’t play well. Life is really simple, basketball is really simple.
"Those teams that work the hardest and prepare the hardest and have the most focus are the ones that usually come out victorious. It was obvious what team was more prepared and had more passion to play."
In addition to Jones' 23, Whitney Heitsch scored 13 for the Cobblers. Sobczak led Stevens with 12 points, while Watson, Elizabeth Schaefer and Kenadi Rising had nine.
Blomme said a key to Central starting to break the Stevens press in the fourth quarter was Jones, who he said has played at all five positions this season.
"Handling pressure like that has been a struggle for us. I give a lot of credit to Juneau Jones," he said. "We used her at point guard a lot in this game. It was a tough situation for her and she did a really good job, she had a big game for us."
Jones said that the team was feeling low after losing four games in a row, but remembered the loss to Stevens at the end of January. The Cobblers were able to get itself up in the first quarter, and that's what led to the 12-0 run to start the game, and ultimately to the win.
"We worked a lot on our mindset and defense this week. We really prepared ourselves to come together as a team and be prepared, and to have confidence," she said. "Our confidence was down, but I think we definitely got it back, and that’s what brought us to have a good first quarter."
Stevens hosts Spearfish in the final game of its regular season Monday. The Cobblers are on the road against Spearfish Thursday and end the season by hosting Sturgis Monday.