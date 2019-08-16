The Rapid City Central softball team was successful on opening day as it earned a pair of wins over Watertown and Brandon Valley Friday night at Parkview Softball Complex.
The Cobblers opened the day with a 9-0 shutout over Watertown, before earning a 6-0 shutout over the Lynx in the second game later in the evening.
In the first game of the afternoon, Central had little trouble as it scored a run in the first, followed by five more in the second. It kept the offensive momentum going in the next two innings with another run in the third, followed by two more in the fourth to close it out.
Katie Paris and Alyssa Burke led the way for the Cobblers with two hits and three RBI apiece.
Central wasted no time in the second game when it jumped out to a 4-0 advantage.
The defense kept the Lynx off the board and put the game away with a pair of runs in the fifth.
Semmler Hanna paced the Cobblers with two hits and two RBI, while Nora Nelson, Burke and Peyton Bagley added two hits apiece.
Nelson also chipped in with an RBI for Central.
The Cobblers (2-0) will play Brandon Valley and Watertown again today, with the first matchup starting at 9 a.m.
Raiders split to open season
The Rapid City Stevens softball team opened the day with a 9-0 loss to Brandon Valley, before bouncing back in a big way to pick up a 15-2 victory over Watertown in the late game.
The Lynx offense had no trouble from the outset, scoring two runs in the first, followed by a run in each of the next two innings.
A three run fourth gave Brandon Valley a 7-0 lead and put the game out of reach.
Raleigh Lunderman and Darcy Gerrson led the Raiders with one hit apiece.
The second game was a completely different story as Stevens jumped out to a 9-0 lead heading into the bottom of the first.
You have free articles remaining.
The Raiders added a run in the second and five more in the fifth to earn its first win of the season.
Sophie Dressler led Stevens with three hits and four RBI, while Abbie Schoenberner had a hit and four RBI.
The Raiders (1-1) will play Watertown and Brandon Valley today, starting with the Lynx at 9 a.m.
High School Soccer
Spearfish boys and girls kick off season with wins
The Spearfish girls' and boys' soccer teams opened the 2019 regular season with a pair of wins in Huron Friday afternoon.
The girls kicked off the day with a 4-0 shutout win over the Tigers, while the Spartan boys held off Huron for the 4-2 victory.
No statistics were made available for this game.
Both teams will be back in action today at with the girls kicking off a doubleheader at 10 a.m.
Sturgis splits in Mitchell
The Scooper boys opened the regular season on the right track as it picked up a 3-0 win over Mitchell on the road.
Meanwhile, the girls fell behind early and couldn’t recover as they suffered a 4-0 loss.
No individual statistics were made available for this game.
The Scoopers play Huron today, with the girls game opening the day at 11 a.m.