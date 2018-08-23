The talk around Rapid City Central’s football practices all week, even all summer, has been about the first game of the season Saturday against Sioux Falls Lincoln.
To the Cobblers, the entire season could hang in the balance of winning the first game.
Following the game against Lincoln, the Cobblers face Watertown on the road, Sturgis at home and Brandon Valley at home.
The Central coaching staff and players believe that if the Cobblers can win the first game of the season, it might be able to change the tide around a team that went 2-8 last year.
“Our mantra has been ‘new season, new team,’” Central coach Erik Iverson said. “I think for the morale of the team, for them to really see that it could be a new season, we need to come out with a win.”
Kickoff from O’Harra Stadium at South Dakota School of Mines will be at 5 p.m.
There is precedent for Central topping Lincoln, because the Cobblers have done it the past two seasons. Last year, the win also came in the first game of the season. A thrilling, last second touchdown lifted Central over the Patriots 14-13 in Sioux Falls.
That win doesn’t have Iverson convinced that the game will be a walk in the park. Lincoln returns its entire offensive line, which includes Grant Treiber, who will be playing his football at Iowa State next season.
It’ll be a physical game, and Central knows it will have to be ready.
“They’ve got a lot of guys coming back, so they’re a new team, too. They’re much improved,” Iverson said. “They’re going to be a good football team. Just because we won the last two years in a row doesn’t mean we can take them easy. Their whole offensive line is back so they’re going to have that continuity, they know each other, and they can play a brand of physical brand of football.”
It’ll also be the second season of the offense that Iverson installed last season. The wing-back, run-oriented system focuses on deception and blocking angles.
Last season the coaching staff had to do a lot of teaching in a hurry. This year Iverson is more confident the players will be able to defend opposing teams properly.
“It takes people out of what they want to do normally, but they’ve had all offseason to prepare,” he said. “We’ve been trying to prepare for all different scenario. The advantage is that we kind of know what people are going to throw at us, last year we had no idea.”
Central fullback Robbie Weber agreed, saying that another year in the Cobbler offense has led to increased confidence for the players.
“Last year it was tough because you always had one or two guys doing the wrong thing,” he said. “We’d still get positive yards, but this year I think we’ve got it down better and we’ve got new stuff coming in.”
Lincoln coach Jared Fredenburg said the Cobbler offense is hard to prepare for because of how unique it is.
“It’s especially tough to prepare against them because we don’t have film on them,” he said. “You can only go in with a blue print. It’s tough."
He also said the Patriots are expected to run behind Treibebr, but the offense will be based in a spread-style.
"We cant run every play behind Grant, so we’ll design and move some stuff, pass to the outside," he said. “We run a spread offense. It’s a good mix to keep guessing.”
Weber also agreed that the first game might be the most important for the Cobblers, saying that getting off to a strong start could instill confidence in Central for the rest of the season.
And they’ve been thinking about the first game all summer.
"Our whole team is excited. It’s all we’ve been thinking about all summer,” Weber said. “I think we’ve improved a lot from last year, so we’re going out to try to play our best and see what happens.”