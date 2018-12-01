Rapid City Central started the wrestling season on a strong note with a tournament win Saturday at the Mandan Lions Tournament in Mandan, North Dakota.
The Cobblers earned 277 points, beating out Bismarck, which had 263.5.
Rapid City Stevens was in second for most of the day, but Bismarck jumped the Raiders late, who finished with 259.5 points. Sturgis also had a strong tournament, finishing fourth with 226 points.
Kaden Olson got the day started for the Scoopers with a win in the 106-pound division over Christian Tanefeu of Bismarck 9-0.
Cael Larson from Central also left a winner, in the 113-pound division, as he topped Willfried Tanefu, also of Bismarck with a pin 1:18 into the match.
Jacob Wood of Sturgis fell in the 120-pound finals to Reece Barnhardt of Bismarck St. Mary's. T.J. Morrison of Central topped Matthew Radar of Bismarck Century 11-2 at 145, and Cooper Voorhees of Stevens beat Spencer LeDoux of West Fargo in the 152-pound division with a pin.
Wyatt Jungclaus of Central took the crown in the 170-pound division with a 17-8 win over Caleb Brink of Stevens. Cobbler Anthony Knodell lost to Cade Pederson of West Fargo in the 182-pound division 7-2. Nolan Smith, also of Central, lost to Matthew Kaylor of Bismarck Legacy by a pin 4:22 into the match.
Jacob Boehm of Mandan won the 220-pound division over Hunter McMath of Stevens 10-0.
The Raiders are next in action Thursday by hosting Spearfish and Belle Fourche in duals, while the Cobblers and Scoopers both take on Aberdeen Central and Huron Thursday at Rapid City Central.
Many of the are teams will then compete Friday and Saturday in the Rapid City Invitational.