Garrett Cole never shied away from a little physical contact in his four years on the Rapid City Central varsity soccer team.
That physical play won't shy away from him either as he looks to play on the collegiate level. Cole signed a letter-of-intent to play men's soccer Wednesday at Sheridan College.
"I've always been a physical player, but it will definitely be a step up, and I think I'll fit in just fine. I hope it is not too physical," he said with a smile.
Cole, a team captain, the Cobblers most valuable player in 2018 and a second-team all-state performer, finished his four-year career with 20 goals and tied with the most assists in school history.
"He's been the heart and soul of our team," Central coach Joe Sabrowski said. "He's a hard worker and I could always count on him getting the job done."
Cole said playing on the college level will be a step up in competition.
You have free articles remaining.
"I'm ready for a new challenge, ready to move on from youth soccer," he said. "I'm excited for the more physical play and the more competition nature of the game."
He said he chose Sheridan College because he felt at home when he toured the campus.
"The soccer coach (Tim Starr) was awesome to me," he said. "He really made me feel at home and made we feel appreciated there, that he wanted me to be there."
Sheridan College finished 7-5-1 last season.
A center/mid or striker, Cole looks to be a civil engineer, with an interest in environmental civil engineering.
"It is something that struck my interest in the past few years. I look forward to studying it," he said.