Rapid City Central boys' basketball coach TJ Hay admitted that the Cobblers had let a few close games slip away in the last few weeks.
That wasn't the case Friday night.
Central went down early but stormed back and held off Scottsbluff, Nebraska, 54-43 at Naasz Gymnasium. The Central girls took the Bearcats to overtime, but fell 64-59.
"We had some really good looks in the first quarter we just didn't make anything," Hay said. "The second quarter we started to make some and the nice thing is we weren't giving anything up."
Right before halftime the Cobblers went on a 17-2 run, which Hay said changed the feeling of the game completely.
"Everybody thinks it's because of what we were doing offensively, but it was really because we were getting stops and we weren't trading baskets," he said. "I was happy with the way we defended and rebounded. "
The Bearcats led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter and started the second quarter hot, going up 20-8.
That's when everything started to click for Central.
At halftime, the Cobblers led 25-22 and at the end of the third quarter the score was 40-31.
"I could see them thinking, 'oh we can score,'" Hay said. "We got the looks we needed and I'm really happy for my guys. The last two weeks they've really been getting after it in practice, and we weren't rewarded with that last week."
In the fourth quarter Scottsbluff started to come back, but unlike in its last loss to Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 58-56 in overtime Saturday, the Cobblers didn't blink.
They got some help from Gavyn Strand who hit four free throws in the final 30 seconds to put the game on ice.
"Our kids kind of panic in those situations," Hay said. "With those free throws, instead of a four- or five-point game now, it's a nine-point game. It gives them a sigh of relief, and that's something we have to work on. We've played 14 games and we shouldn't have that feeling."
Central ended up outscoring Scottsbluff in the fourth quarter 14-12.
The Cobblers were led in scoring by Elijah Williams, who had 12 and Kohl Meisman who had 10 points. The Bearcats got a game-high 26 from Conner McCracken.
"I've been doing this long enough that I've seen (close games) go both ways," Hay said. "For us confidence is a big thing, we started off slow and that really worries me because I know I've got guys thinking about how they missed two shots in a row and think they shouldn't shoot anymore.
"It's really between the ears. This game is as much mental as it is physical and we're trying to get our kids to that point. I'm happy they got the win and they earned it."
The Cobblers, 8-6, face Rapid City Stevens Friday.
In the girls' game, the final minute was not kind to Central. With the score tied at 57, the Cobblers had the ball, but was unable to get a shot off with the nearly 30 seconds it had the ball, sending the game to overtime.
In overtime, a bad start turned worse.
"We came out the first possession and lose the one player that we're trying to stop and she hits a 3 first possession," Central girls coach Kraig Blomme said. "You can't give up 3s in overtime."
It was a back-and-forth game that saw runs from both teams but not large leads for either. At the end of the first quarter, Scottsbluff led 15-9 and at halftime that lead was cut to 27-23.
"Both teams played really, really well," Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said. "We were able to survive their run in the second half to force overtime and luckily we came out and hit some shots in overtime."
That run in the second half saw Central take a 44-38 lead into the final quarter, where it was the Bearcats' turn to respond.
Scottsbluff outscored the Cobblers 19-13 in the fourth quarter to tie the game and 7-2 in overtime to get the win.
"I thought it was a good ball game, but I was really frustrated with our last 30 seconds (of regulation)," Blomme said. "When you have the ball in your hands with 30 seconds left you have to find a way to execute and finish the game and we did not."
The Bearcats got 19 points from Yara Garcia, Audrey Krentz kicked in 16 and Makenzie Dunkel had 14.
"We have to toughen up when the going gets tough," Blomme said. "I had too many girls hanging their heads when things didn't go their way. We have to step up and be tougher."
The Cobblers were led by Juneau Jones who had 17 points, Whitney Heitsch had 14 and Adison Young had 10.
"We knew it was going to be a fight," Bollish said. "I think our team is very, very battle tested. We play an unbelievably tough schedule and I think ultimately we have kids who have played really tough competition and know how to respond to adversity."
Central, 7-7, will take on cross-town rival Rapid City Stevens Thursday at Stevens.