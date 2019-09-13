Three weeks into the season, the Rapid City Central football team hasn't been able to get over that hump, but they also have never really been out of any of their contests so far.
Friday night at Watertown, the Cobblers had some opportunities late, but weren’t able to take advantage as the Arrows earned their first win of the season with a 21-14 victory.
The game saw some controversy late as Watertown took the lead for good on a 90-yard interception return for a TD that should’ve been called back due to a personal foul on the Arrows during the return.
The officials didn’t give much of an explanation to the Central sideline on the call and Watertown took a 21-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Despite the tough call and another close loss, Cobbler coach Erik Iverson gave his team credit for continuing to play hard through the final whistle.
“The guys fought until the end again,” he said. “It is hard losing, but the guys know that we are close to righting the ship. We got a great core group and once we get rolling, we can be a dangerous team.”
After a scoreless first quarter for both teams, the Arrows struck first in the second when Brett Fossum found the endzone on a 14-yard carry.
Central showed some flashes of what its offense could do, but wasn’t able to find the endzone as the the game went into the break with a 7-0 Watertown advantage.
Similar to the opening moments of the second quarter, the Arrows were able drive the ball once again and closed out a long drive on a 5-yard run from Fossum.
With 3:31 remaining in the third, the Cobbler offense showed exactly why they are so dangerous when Kohl Meisman connected with Jeremy Weidmann on a 75-yard pass to get Central on the board.
The Cobblers missed the extra point, but cut into the Watertown lead to make it 14-6.
Central’s defense made a play on Watertown’s next possession as Wyatt Jungclaus hit the Arrow quarterback while he was scrambling and knocked the ball loose before it was picked up by Riley LaBeau.
With 9:47 remaining in the fourth, Meisman took advantage of a hole in the defense and scored on a 15-yard run. He completed a pass in the endzone on the two-point conversion to make it 21-14.
Central regained possession twice in the final three minutes after a pair of missed field goals, but weren’t able to find the endzone again as they fell to 0-3.
The Cobblers finished the game with 278 total yards of offense, including 142 through the air and 136 on the ground.
Meisman finished the game with eight completions for 142 yards and a touchdown.
Central returns home to take on Brandon Valley next Friday.
With another tough matchup on the way, the Cobblers will be looking to crack the win column with a signature victory over the Lynx.
“It never feels good to lose, but if there can be a silver lining, it is that the team never once quit in any of the games,” Iverson added after the game. “They realize that we can compete, we just have to keep putting the right pieces together and eventually the puzzle will be solved.”