Cobblers out-battle Govs for OT win

The Governors got some good looks in the final two minutes of regulation, but they didn’t finish those possession with baskets.

Pierre’s Remington Price had her shot blocked by 6-foot-2 Josie Hill as the 5-4 Price went to the basket. Then Kylee Thorpe was free for an open layup with just over a minute to play, but slipped as she went to go up to score and instead turned the ball over.

Pierre coach Scott DeBoer felt the game’s fortunes swung on how Central played in the paint. The Governors got few uncontested looks near the basket and only six of their 39 rebounds came at the offensive end.

“Where they’ve improved is how aggressively they went to the boards,” he said of Central. “They did a really good job being physical and going to get the ball. And they got a few really big possessions because of how they battled for offensive rebounds.”

Central jumped out to a quick lead in overtime when Young canned a corner 3-pointer to stake the Cobblers to a quick 44-41 lead.

“I’ve been hesitant to shoot; I’m just not much of a shooter,” Young said. “But after I made it, I just knew it was really good for the team. It really helped to get that shot in.”