Cobblers overcome feisty Patriots in OT

It wasn’t always pretty, but a win is a win at this point of the season for Rapid City Central’s girls basketball team.
The Cobblers scratched out a hard-fought 47-41 overtime win over Douglas on Monday at Naasz Gymnasium in its first game since losing starting guard Jordan Heckert to a knee injury during its last game before the Christmas break.
With a Patriot squad set on pulling an upset, Central dug in after trailing by three points with under two minutes to play in a game in which every point was valued like gold. A jumper from McKadyn Chasing Hawk sent the game to overtime. Once there, the Cobblers hustled their way to the six-point win.
“This is our first game we’ve not had Jordan,” Central coach Kraig Blomme pointed out. “It affected our point guard play and made it harder for us to get into a lot of our half-court sets.”
Those troubles were compounded by the foul troubles Adison Young found herself in almost from the opening tip.
Young, who led the Cobblers with 12 points in only 15 minutes of game time, was whistled for her second foul just over a minute into the game. She picked up her third early in the second quarter. Without her prowess at both ends of the floor, Central’s offense sputtered.
“Adison is a hard-nosed, athletic player for us out there,” said Blomme, whose team led 14-12 at the half. “As soon as she went out, we fell flat offensively.”
The Cobblers looked to have found their rhythm on offense late in the third quarter. Central went on a 10-1 run over a 2-1/2 minute stretch to take a 28-21 lead. But Douglas answered by scoring the last seven points of the quarter to tie the game at 28-all heading into the fourth stanza.
Free throws, however, would prove to be the Patriots undoing. Douglas hit just 4 of 11 from the charity stripe over the last eight minutes. Still, the Patriots led 39-37 with 15.2 seconds to go after Lamara Casteneda coaxed in a free throw.
Central came out of a timeout and got ball to Chasing Hawk, who knocked down a short jumper with 6.1 seconds left to force overtime.
Emma Avery won the race to a loose ball and took it in for a layup to put the Cobblers up 41-39 13 ticks into overtime. After a Chantel Jones free throw for Douglas, Josie Hill went to her left hand to make it 43-40. The Patriots were never able to draw even again, as Central’s Ramsey Deming scored the game’s final four points.
“We’ll enjoy the victory, but we have a lot of things to work on,” Blomme said.
Douglas coach Duane Wince was left to lament what might have been had his team shot better from the free throw, where the Patriots went 10 of 28 for the game.
“We shoot a lot of them in practice,” Wince said. “But you get into a physical game like this and you get tired. But our girls really battled. I’m really proud of them.”
Central (2-4) is on the road Saturday to play at Dickinson, N.D., with the game scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m. Douglas (2-2) hosts Harrisburg at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.