Cobblers overcome feisty Patriots in OT

The Cobblers looked to have found their rhythm on offense late in the third quarter. Central went on a 10-1 run over a 2-1/2 minute stretch to take a 28-21 lead. But Douglas answered by scoring the last seven points of the quarter to tie the game at 28-all heading into the fourth stanza.

Free throws, however, would prove to be the Patriots undoing. Douglas hit just 4 of 11 from the charity stripe over the last eight minutes. Still, the Patriots led 39-37 with 15.2 seconds to go after Lamara Casteneda coaxed in a free throw.

Central came out of a timeout and got ball to Chasing Hawk, who knocked down a short jumper with 6.1 seconds left to force overtime.

Emma Avery won the race to a loose ball and took it in for a layup to put the Cobblers up 41-39 13 ticks into overtime. After a Chantel Jones free throw for Douglas, Josie Hill went to her left hand to make it 43-40. The Patriots were never able to draw even again, as Central’s Ramsey Deming scored the game’s final four points.

“We’ll enjoy the victory, but we have a lot of things to work on,” Blomme said.

Douglas coach Duane Wince was left to lament what might have been had his team shot better from the free throw, where the Patriots went 10 of 28 for the game.