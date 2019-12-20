Cobblers run past Mitchell in home opener

The Rapid City Cobblers boys' basketball team couldn't have asked for a better start Friday night in their home opener with Mitchell.

Central led 7-0 after three possessions and ran out to leads of 15-1 and 17-5 at the end of the first quarter. It was more of the same at times as they defended well and capitalized with their transition game, building a 30-point lead en route to a 68-51 win over the Kernels at Howard Naasz Gymnasium.

"We came out strong, we want to do that every game," said Central junior Kohl Meisman, who hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points int he first four minutes. "I think we got it started off really good and that all has to do with confidence. We have had a lot of confidence throughout the whole game."

Central, 2-2, would go on to build a 36-14 lead by halftime.

After a sluggish start to their season last weekend at the Gillette tournament, losing two of three games, Central coach TJ said Friday night was a great way to start the game and their weekend.

What Hay might have liked the most was with Mitchell having a size advantage, the Cobblers didn't give the Kernels any second chances in the first half. That enabled them to get out with their transition game, led by junior point guard Julian Swallow.