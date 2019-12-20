Cobblers run past Mitchell in home opener

The Rapid City Cobblers boys' basketball team couldn't have asked for a better start Friday night in their home opener with Mitchell.
Central led 7-0 after three possessions and ran out to leads of 15-1 and 17-5 at the end of the first quarter. It was more of the same at times as they defended well and capitalized with their transition game, building a 30-point lead en route to a 68-51 win over the Kernels at Howard Naasz Gymnasium.
"We came out strong, we want to do that every game," said Central junior Kohl Meisman, who hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points int he first four minutes. "I think we got it started off really good and that all has to do with confidence. We have had a lot of confidence throughout the whole game."
Central, 2-2, would go on to build a 36-14 lead by halftime.
After a sluggish start to their season last weekend at the Gillette tournament, losing two of three games, Central coach TJ said Friday night was a great way to start the game and their weekend.
What Hay might have liked the most was with Mitchell having a size advantage, the Cobblers didn't give the Kernels any second chances in the first half. That enabled them to get out with their transition game, led by junior point guard Julian Swallow.
"Like I told them at the quarter break, a lot of that was on the defensive end," Hay said. "We didn't give them a lot of good looks and when they did shoot it and miss, we didn't give them second chances and got some good transition stuff."
Swallow was in control from his basketball quarterback position, dishing out 10 assists, with several on the fast break end to his brother, junior Micah Swallow, as well to Meisman and other teammates.
Julian Swallow said that they usually bring what they do in practice to their games, and they had a lot of intensity Friday night. His role, he added, is to get his teammates the ball for open looks.
"I don't look to score," he said. "If I'm open and I see someone else open, I'd rather pass the ball to get a better shot. That is what I really focus on."
Hay said that was the best game that he has seen Julian Swallow play in his career.
"He was a really good point guard tonight. He was finding guys in transition and finding guys in penetration," he said. "I thought he did a really good job."
Meisman and seniors Erik Koehane and Robbie Webber all got in foul trouble late in the second quarter and into the third, and Mitchell finally was able to get its offense scoring a bit and closed the third on a 9-2 run to cut the lead to 49-30.
But Meisman and Keohane came out in the fourth and returned to form, as the two combined for 11 points (Mesiman seven points) and the Cobblers were back up big, 62-32. Hay went to his bench with over four minutes to play and the Kernels hit three late 3-pointers to cut the lead under 20 in the final minutes.
"We can play eight, nine, 10 guys, and when you get somebody in foul trouble you can get somebody to go in and defend and rebound; I thought everybody contributed well. The foul trouble did not hurt us," Hay said.
Micah Swallow led the Cobblers with 18 points and 11 rebounds, followed by Meisman with 15 points and Koehane with 11. Julian Swallow added nine points, four rebounds and two steals. The Cobblers hit half of their shots from the field (27-of-55) and 6-of-13 3-pointers.
"We really focused on these two games — defending and a little bit of offense. We all came prepared for this game a lot," Julian Swallow said.
Caden Hinker led Michell, 0-2, with 17 points and Carter Jacobsen added 11 points. Mitchell shot just 35 percent from the field (19-of-54). The Kernels will be at Rapid City Stevens today at 1:30 p.m.
Central, meanwhile, hosts Huron (1:30 p.m.), which ran past Stevens 68-52 Friday night.
"I think we played hard against Mitchell, that's a pretty good team," Meisman said. "We have to come out harder (Saturday)."