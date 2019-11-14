The Rapid City Central volleyball team opened the Class AA state playoffs looking to score a big SoDak 16 win over Sioux Falls Lincoln in Sioux Falls on Thursday.
The Cobblers got off to a hot start, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Patriots battled back on their way to scoring the victory in four sets.
Central kicked off the match with a 25-21 win, before Lincoln tied the match with a 25-12 victory in the second. The Patriots kept the momentum with a narrow 25-23 win in the third and put the match away with a 25-21 victory in the fourth.
In other Class AA action, third-seeded Huron cruised to a straight-set victory over Sturgis with wins of 25-22, 25-8 and 25-13.
Sioux Falls Lincoln defeated Pierre (25-16, 25-21 and 25-21), Watertown dropped Yankton (25-12, 25-15 and 25-12) and O’Gorman cruised past Mitchell (25-16, 25-10 and 25-8).
Sioux Falls Washington advanced to the state tournament with a four-set win over Brookings (25-17, 23-25, 25-18 and 25-10).
The Class AA tournament in Rapid City kicks off next Thursday.