The Rapid City Central boys' basketball team won for the sixth time in its last seven games and handed the Sturgis Scoopers their first loss of the season with an exciting 47-45 win Thursday night in Sturgis.
The Cobblers took a five-point lead into the fourth quarter, but saw the Scoopers tie it up midway through the period before holding on for the victory.
In the girls game, Sturgis led big early before holding off Central 48-45.
Ryan Garland's 3-pointer tied the boys' game at 39-all and Sturgis would go out in front 42-41 with 2:40 to play. But Elijah Williams scored to put Central back in front and Erik Keohane's bucket with 11 seconds left put the Cobblers up by three.
Garland was fouled with six seconds left and made the first free throw to make it a two-point game, and missed the second on purpose. But Williams got the rebound and Central was able to get the road win.
Williams paced the Cobblers with 12 points and Koehane added 11.
For Sturgis, Garland was the lone scorer in double figures with 13 points.
Central, 6-4, hosts Campbell County (Gillette) Wyoming tonight, while Sturgis, 7-1, is at Rapid City Stevens.
Sturgis girls hold off Cobblers
In what looked to be a lop-sided game turned into a nail-biter down the stretch.
The Scoopers led by as much as 22 points in the third period, but Central rallied big-time in the fourth to nearly steal the win.
In fact, Central had a chance at the buzzer, as Jordon Heckert hit a 30-foot 3-pointer that would have sent the game into overtime. But she was called for traveling before the shot and the basket was nullified.
It was all Sturgis early, as the Scoopers led 38-16 in the third and 38-24 going into the fourth.
But Central, which scored the third period's final eight points, came back to pull within two with about a minute to play.
The two teams traded points on two free throws by the Scoopers' Loralee Scott and a basket and free throw by Central's Juneau Jones but Gwyneth Simmons hit two free trows with five seconds remaining for the three-point edge.
Stock, who fouled out in the fourth, led all scorers with 21 points for Sturgis, while Simmons added 13 points. Sarah Janz also grabbed 13 rebounds for the Scoopers.
Jones led Central with 20 points and seven rebounds, while Whitley Heitsch added eight points.
Sturgis, 7-1, is at Rapid City Stevens tonight, while Central, 6-4, hosts Campbell County tonight.