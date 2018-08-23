Rapid City Central boys’ soccer coach Joe Sabrowski said Jory Stephens was due.
And he took advantage of it in a huge way.
Stephens scored five goals in leading the Cobblers to a big 10-0 win over Douglas/Rapid City Christian Thursday night at Sioux Park. The game was stopped after the 70th minute because of the 10-goal mercy rule.
Stephens, a senior wing/midfielder, scored four goals in the first half, the first just five minutes into the game as Central enjoyed an 8-0 halftime lead over the young Patriots.
He would also score in the 18th minute, 34th minute, 39th minute and the 66th minute.
Oh, and he also had one assist.
“He’s been a second seed to prior top players,” Sabrowski said. “Last year he had back problems that hurt him in three-quarters of the season, so he didn’t get to shine. We also had Ryder Gary, who scored 15 goals, so Jory always seemed to be a runner-up.
“But he has always been very good with using both feet. He’s not a big guy, 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds, but he has a quick stop and first touch. He’s a very dynamic player. He can play anywhere I put him on the field, and he does a good job.”
Garrett Cole also had a good game for the Cobblers with a hat trick, scoring three goals — two in the first half. Starting goal keeper Dawson Fairchild got to move up the field for Central and got a goal, as did Tyler Roe.
Central outshot Douglas/Rapid City Christian 23-2.
“The boys played well,” Sabrowski said. “Obviously Douglas/Rapid City Christian is struggling with a young team. We dominated the game.”
Central, 1-0-2, will host Sturgis on Tuesday before hitting the road again East River the follow weekend against Aberdeen and Pierre.
Girls Soccer
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 7, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: The Cobblers dominated from the start in stopping the Patriots.
Central got an early goal from Kylea Becker just a few minutes into the match and took control, leading 3-0 at halftime.
Becker would add another goal, while Morgan Sullivan also scored two goals for Central.
Keyera Harmon, Angela Gaddis and Ashlin Tenes all added one goal in the win.
Central coach Mark Morgan was pleased with his team's play against an improving Douglas/Rapid City Christian team.
"I'm glad to see those girls (Douglas/RC Christian) are continuing to improve, although their numbers and their age are low and young; they really played well tonight. Their goalkeeper did a nice job," Morgan said.
It was also an opportunity for Cobblers, 2-1-1, to get some extended action. The seven goals were scored by either sophomores or freshmen.
"We got some good jayvee time in," he said. "We wanted to give Douglas an 80-minute game, so it was good for us to work out some things. I was pretty happy with the girls. The first half was a little sloppy, but the second half we kind of cleaned some things up and got back to our combination game."
The Cobblers host Sturgis on Tuesday and will be at Aberdeen Central and Pierre the following weekend.
Douglas/Rapid City Central, 0-5-0, will host Rapid City Stevens on Thursday.