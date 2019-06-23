Abby Coffey is just 12 years old and you might say she is a honorary assistant coach for the Rapid City Racers Swim Team.
She's also a swimmer and a pretty good one at that.
Coffey, nicknamed latte, is among the 28 or so Racers who competed at the annual Mt. Rushmore Classic at the Roosevelt outdoor pool over the weekend.
Even when swimming, she is giving back to the program.
"She is kind of our leader on our team, although she is only 12 years old," Racers head coach John Kramer said. "She volunteers to work with our younger kids, and she is probably one of the more successful kids on our team."
Added her mother, Melissa Schryver, who like many of the Racer parents at the met, helped timed the events.
"She really enjoys working with the younger kids in the program," Schryver said.
Coffey was in the same place just a few years ago that many of the program's beginners are in now. She knows what they are going through and wants to make their experience a good one so they will stick with the team.
"I like coaching the little kids, they are fun,' she said. "With them you have to make sure they are having fun at practice, just trying to keep up on their technique a little bit, cheer them up and make them happy."
Coffey is also enjoying her time(s) in the pool as well.
"She is in the top two in some events in the state and she is having a good season," Schryver said.
Like many of the better swimmers, Coffey competed in 10 events during the three-day meet. A bit tiring, it is worth it, she says.
"I do get tired, but I guess you have to just push through it," she said.
Her hard work is paying off as she is moving up the competition ladder in the state.
"This has been a big goal to drop times, trying to do my best and trying to get top three," Coffey said. "It's hard, but I put in a lot of work and I am happy with the results."
Coffey's major plans for the summer are sleeping, camping and a lot of swimming.
Her main goal is to qualify for the zone sectionals.
"I have to get in the top two in the state in each event, so I really hope I make it. It will take a lot of hard work and dedication, but it is worth it in the end," she said.
Hosting the Mt. Rushmore Classic a big event for the Racers
The annual M. Rushmore Classic brings in over 300 swimmers from five states. Kramer said it went well not only for his kids, but all of the swimmers competing.
"We have one of the finest pools in the state, so we really want to host a great experience for these other teams," Kramer said. "We had some really fast teams here from five different states, and our kids hopefully are rising to the occasion."
Kramer said his swimmers are either winning races or they are learning lessons.
"It is a really important time for a young kid. They are coming along," he said.
The faster the swimmers they compete against are, the better they get in the long run, Kramer said, something he hopes is happening for his team.
"I hope that our kids can determine to swim up when they are next to somebody who has a little more experience or more speed than they have," he said.
Kramer said the summer season has gone well despite having to do a lot of traveling to compete long course.
"We can host a long course meet here, but for most other long course meets, we have to drive hours and hours," he said. "We'll be going four times to Sioux Falls this year."