Posting a qualified bareback ride on a bucking horse is a body-bumping experience. If all goes well, an eight-second trip not unlike sliding a down a steep set of stairs on the seat of one’s pants. If not so well, lots of sore and an entry fee gone for naught.
Nobody executed a bareback trip better in Friday night’s opening performance of the 42nd annual edition of Sutton Rodeo’s Rodeo Rapid City than 20-year-old Cole Reiner. The Kaycee, Wyoming, cowboy made his second trip to Rapid City a successful one, posting an 82.5-ride aboard Sutton Rodeo’s Yankee Rose.
“She wanted to rock me all over the place and I made sure I stayed centered and strong to the end. It was a rematch actually. I got on her last year in Valley City and I kind of messed her up, so it was nice to get a shot at redemption,” Reiner said. “Last year this was my first pro rodeo ever so to come back here and draw a good Sutton horse and do well is special. The ride started good and then I got a little loose, and when you get loose like that, you kind want to clamp down a little harder. But you have to open up and go after it.”
Reiner credited a year of experience in professional rodeo as instrumental in kicking off the 2019 rodeo season in fine fashion — Reiner covered two broncs at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, and he is hoping for a spot in the short go.
“I think I’ve matured a little bit,” Reiner added. “Last year was my first year on a permit and I learned a lot, and this year I’ve been working out quite a bit and practicing as much as I can and doing anything I can do to get better.”
On the other end of the Barnett rodeo arena, an area cowboy was all over the leaderboard as Eli Lord out of Sturgis stopped the clock in 4.7-seconds to move to the lead in steer wrestling.
He then followed up moments later pairing up with J.W Beck (Moville, Iowa) on a 5.6-second trip in team roping, an effort good enough for second behind the 5.4 second run of Las Vegas team ropers Chris Francis and Cade Passig.
“I didn’t know anything about the calf in steer roping, and I kind of played for a stronger one, but it worked out well,” Lord said. “My brother (Levi) actually hazed for me, and this is where I grew up, so this is a fun thing to do here in front of your family with my brother hazing for me so it was a fun night.
As for a change of horses, and the quick turnaround in team roping: comes with the territory said Lord.
“Doing two events, you are always pretty close together, and it’s not so much being first out in team roping as being first out in general,” Lord explained. “You don’t get to watch any of the steers so you have to kind of remember what they were like last year and go from there. It’s not ideal, but we worked through it. All in all, I’m satisfied with what I did today and hopefully the times will hold up the rest of the week.”
In saddle bronc, Tegan Smith, a relative newcomer, topped a star-studded field outdueling world champions Taos Muncy and Spencer Wright, and 2018 world reserve champion Ryder Wright, recording an 82-point ride aboard Sutton Rodeo’s Rooster Rush.
In other events on Rodeo Rapid City opening night, six-time NFR qualifier topped the field in tie down roping with an 8.6 second catch and tie. Kathy Graves (Medical Lake, Washington) had the quickest barrel racing trip (12.72 seconds), and Joseph McConnel (Bloomfield, New Mexico) sits atop the bull riding leaderboard off an 83-point effort.
More bang, bucking broncs, and big, bad bulls will be spotlighted at Rodeo Rapid City on Saturday with a double dose of rodeo action, a matinee performance of PRCA rodeo at 1:30 p.m. and PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour action in the evening at 7:30 p.m.