Tied after three quarters of play, Dixie State outscored Black Hills State 23-17 in the fourth quarter on its way to grabbing a 71-65 win in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball action Saturday in St. George, Utah.
The Yellow Jackets built a 33-27 lead by halftime, but Black Hills State couldn’t hold off the Trailblazers. Dixie State outscored BH 21-15 in the third quarter to tie the game at 48-all before pulling out the win by outscoring the Yellow Jackets by six points in the fourth.
Morgan Ham scored 19 points to lead the Yellow Jackets. Racquel Wientjes followed with 18 points and Katie Messler tossed in 12 for Black Hills State, which made 26 of 63 field goal attempts, a 41.3 percent shooting clip. Abby Switzer pulled for a game-high 10 rebounds for BH.
Deshika Olson went 5-for-5 from the floor and made all four of her three-point attempts on her way to leading Dixie State with 14 points. Keslee Stevenson chipped in 12 points and Ali Franks added 10 for the Trailblazers, who made 21 of 42 shots from the floor.
Black Hills State (4-4, 1-2 RMAC) returns to the Young Center for its next conference games. The Yellow Jackets host Adam State at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Fort Lewis at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Westminster pulls away to edge Mines
Despite a hard-fought game from the South Dakota School of Mines women, Westminster pulled away in the fourth as they earned a 70-57 victory over the Hardrockers Saturday night in Westminster, Utah.
The Griffins had a good first half, taking a 21-16 lead into the second, before extending it to 39-28 at the half.
Mines battled back and cut the deficit with a 23-18 third quarter, but Westminster put the game away as it outscored the Hardrockers 13-6 in the fourth.
Hunter Krebs led the way for the Griffins with 21 points, Mariah Martin added 19 points and Kaitlin Toluono finished with 13.
Ryan Weiss of Mines was the game’s top scorer, finishing with 25 points and six rebounds. Sami Steffeck chipped in with 10 points for the Hardrockers.
South Dakota Mines (2-4 overall, 1-3 RMAC) returns home to take on Fort Lewis on Friday and Adams State on Saturday.
Men’s Basketball
Griffins battle back to drop Mines
The South Dakota School of Mines men’s basketball team gave up a second half lead as Westminster earned a 75-70 victory over the Hardrockers Saturday night in Westminster.
Mines was in control in the first half, on its way to taking a 38-34 advantage into the break. From there, the game belonged to the Griffins as they outscored the Hardrockers 41-32 in the final 20 minutes and put the game out of reach.
Jake Connor paced Westminster with 18 points, while Brandon Warr and Alex Monson chipped in with 16 points apiece.
Allec Williams led the way for Mines with 18 points; Mitchell Sueker added 16 points and Wilfred Dickson finished with 10.
Williams led the team in rebounds with seven.
South Dakota Mines (3-6 overall, 0-3 RMAC) will play Fort Lewis and Adams State starting Friday.
Trailblazers cruise past Yellow Jackets
Dixie State University used a big second half to remain unbeaten as it picked up a 76-54 win over Black Hills State Saturday evening in St. George, Utah.
The Trailblazers led in the first half, but were never able to pull away as they carried a 28-21 advantage into the second half.
Dixie State wouldn’t look back from there as it outscored the Yellow Jackets 48-33 on its way to earning its eighth consecutive win to start the season.
Jack Pagenkopf and Hunter Schofield paced the Trailblazers with 19 points apiece.
Tyler Oliver led BHSU with 15 points, Joel Scott added 13 points and Stefan Desnica finished with 10.
Next up, Black Hills State (3-5 overall, 1-2 RMAC) will play Adams State on Friday, followed by a matchup with Fort Lewis on Saturday.