South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State will renew their college basketball rivalry tonight when the two schools open Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.
The women’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s game will follow at 7:30 p.m.
MEN’S GAME
The South Dakota Mines (2-3) kicks off the RMAC season tonight when the Hardrockers head up to Spearfish to take on Black Hills State (1-3).
Mines opened the season in Texas, splitting on that trip in early November. They came up just short to Texas A&M-Kingsville but bounced back nicely in a convincing win over Texas A&M-International. Mines lost to Nebraska-Kearney, 63-62, this past Friday.
The Yellow Jackets only victory came against Tarleton State on Nov. 10. BH lost games to University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, Augustana and Northern State since winning its opener.
Black Hills State enters tonight’s game averaging 79.3 points per game while giving up 80 to opponents. BH is shooting 53 percent from the field and has a 3-point goal percentage of .383. On the flip side, Mines is scoring 72.2 points per night and allowing 67.8, which ranks third in the conference.
The Jackets distribute the ball evenly and have four individuals scoring in double digits. Trey Whitley leads the way with 17.3 points per game, Joel Scott contributes with 16.8, Tyler Oliver is posting 15.0 and Stefan Desnica is putting up 14.3. Oliver leads BH in rebounding at 8.5 per game.
Mines is led in scoring by Allec Williams who scores 11.6 points per game, Mitchell Sueker contributes with 10.4 ppg, Troy Brady is scoring at a 10.2 clip. Logan Elers also leads the team in rebounding averaging 6 rpg.
Since 1994 the Yellow Jackets have a slight 34-25 won-loss advantage.
WOMEN’S GAME
The opening act of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference schedule is a big one for South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State when the two rivals face off today.
Mines come into the game with a 1-2 overall record, having defeated Waldorf University to open the season followed by tough competitive losses to Montana State-Billings and Wayne State College.
The Yellow Jackets (3-2) opened the season with wins against Texas A&M Kingsville, Texas A&M International and Montana State-Billings, but BH dropped its last two games to Northern State and Wayne State.
Black Hills State is averaging 66 points a game while allowing 56.6 per night. They are shooting 33 percent from the field. The Jackets have a strong perimeter shooting presence, averaging 7.8 3-pointers per game.
Individually, Racquel Wientjes leads BH in scoring at 16 points per game. She is shooting 52 percent from behind the arc, converting 12-of-23 3-pointers so far this year. She is also ranked fourth in the conference standings in scoring.
Morgan Ham is contributing with 12 points per game and is shooting 43 percent on the season for Black Hills State. Katie Messier leads BH in rebounding, at 6 rebounds per game.
The Hardrockers are averaging 67 points per game and allowing 62.7. Mines in shooting 41 percent and making good on 24-69 attempts from three-point range for 35 percent performance.
Ryan Weiss paces the 'Rockers, scoring 16 points per game, and is fifth in the RMAC. Anna Haugen is contributing with 12.3 points, Haugen is a force on the boards, grabbing an RMAC-best 11.7 rebounds per game. She has recorded three consecutive double-doubles.
Mines offense is ranked fourth in the conference while BHSU defense is second.
This will be the 102nd meeting between Mines and Black Hills State. The Hardrockers lead the series 52-49.