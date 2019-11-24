{{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota State is seeded seventh and will host a second-round matchup in the upcoming Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

The 24-team field was announced Sunday morning by the NCAA.

The Jackrabbits (8-4 overall) will make their eighth consecutive playoff appearance and ninth overall. SDSU is among the top eight seeds for the fourth year in a row.

South Dakota State will face the winner of the Nov. 30 first-round matchup between San Diego and Northern Iowa. The Jackrabbits' first game is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Dec. 7 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

Tickets for the Dec. 7 game are on sale now through the Jackrabbit Ticket Office. Orders will be accepted over the phone by calling (605) 688-5422, or online at JackrabbitTickets.com.

