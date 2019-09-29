The South Dakota School of Mines men's golf team finished fifth and the women's team placed seventh as the Augustana Fall Invitational golf tournament wrapped up Sunday at Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
The Hardrocker men totaled 622 shots over two days to finished 31 shots behind the tournament team champion University of Sioux Falls. The Cougars took top honors with a 36-hole score of 591.
Bryce Howard finished second overall with a two-day total of 147. Jake Francis placed 20th for the Mines men’s team at 154.
Playing individually for Mines, Carson McDaniel totaled 150 strokes over two days to tie for 10th overall. Alex Lesselyoung shot a 72 on Sunday and finished in a tie for 13thplace at 151.
On the women's side, the Hardrockers placed seventh with overall with a two-round score of 683. Sioux Falls won the women’s team title with a score of 618.
Emily Schimbeno led the Hardrockers with a 10th-place finish at 159.
The Augustana tournament wraps up the fall season for the Hardrocker golf program.