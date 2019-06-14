Friday
Casper, Wyoming
Bareback Riding: (third round winners) 1, Chance Ames, Sheridan College, 81.5 points. 2, Chance Merrill, Coffeyville Community College, 80. 3, Jesse Pope, Missouri Valley College, 79. 4, Leighton Berry, Weatherford, College, 75.5. 5, Cole Reiner, Casper College, 75. 6, (tie) Klancy Krenka, College of Southern Idaho and Tyler Johnson, Panola Junior College, 74. 8, (tie) Shawn Perkins, Montana State University, and Derrik Thompson, Utah Valley University, 73. (finals qualifiers) 1, Chance Ames, 236.5. 2, Jesse Pope, Missouri Valley College, 232.5. 3, Chance Merrill, 231. 4, Tyler Johnson, 227.5. 5, Leighton Berry, 226.5. 6, Cole Reiner, 222.5. 7, Derrik Thompson, 218.5. 8, Will Martin, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 217. 9, Klancy Krenka, 216. 10, Jade Taton, Panhandle State University, 214.5. 11, Waylon Bourgeois, McNeese State University, 212.5. 12, (tie) Dylan Riggins, New Mexico State University and Tyler berghuis, Tarleton State University, 209.
Tie Down Roping: (third round winners) 1, Macon Murphy, Panola Junior College, 7.7 seconds. 2, Kolton Mazoch, Wharton County Junior College, 8.5. 3, Ladd King, Weber State University, 8.6. 4, Haven Meged, Tarleton State University, 8.8. 5, Colton Campbell, California State University – Fresno, 9.2. 6, Judd Grover, Iowa Central Community College, 9.3. 7, Trey Recanzone, Central Washington University, 10.1. 8, Kasen Brennise, Weatherford, College, 10.2. (finals qualifiers)1, Haven Meged, 26.4. 2, (tie) Ty Harris, Texas A&M University – Commerce, and Colton Campbell, 28.9. 4, Kolton Mazoch, 31.4. 5, Kasen Brennise, Weatherford College, 32.4. 6, Cody Burnside, Central Arizona College, 32.7. 7, Wyatt Williams, Tarleton State University, 33.1. 8, Ladd King, 33.5. 9, Chasen Thrasher, University of Tennesee – Martin, 33.8. 10, Jack Graham, Montana State University, 34.4. 11, Bryce Bott, Montana State University, 38.6. 12, Shane Knerr, Texas Tech University, 39.2.
Breakaway Roping: (third round winners) 1, (tie) Samantha Kerns, Montana State University; and Kody Criswell, South Plains College; and Mia Manzanares, McNeese State University, 2.2 seconds each. 4, Kassidi Hofman, Kansas State University, 2.4. 5, (tie) Josey Powell, Murray State University and Abbie Shofner, New Mexico State University, 2.6. 7, (tie) Hope Lutrell, Cochise College and Erika Thigpen, Southern Utah University, 2.9. (finals qualifiers)1, Taylor Munsell, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 7.4. 2, Hope Lutrell, 8.9. 3, Rickie Engesser, Tarleton State University, 9.0. 4, (tie) Shelby Boisjoli, and Bryana Lehrmann, Texas A&M University, 9.1. 6, Rayna Longeway, University of Idaho, 9.2. 7, Celie Salmond, Montana State University, 9.9. 8, Janey Reeves, University of Idaho, 10.2. 9, Alyssa Lockhart, Black Hills State University, 10.8. 10, Kassidi Hofman, 17.6. 11, Jacey Thompson, Eastern Wyoming College, 18.0 (on two) 12, Whitney DeSalvo, University of Arkansas – Monticello, 4.5.
Saddle Bronc Riding: (third round winners) 1, Riggin Smith, Clarendon College, 79.5. 2, Logan Cook, Panola Junior College, 76. 3, Parker Fleet, Hill College, 75. 4, (tie) Lathan Lyons, McNeese State University, and Jack Bentz, Treasure Valley Community College, 74. 6, (tie) Lane Schuelke, Casper College; Dawson Dahm, Panhandle State University; and Ryder Sanford, McNeese State University; 73.5 each. (finals qualifiers)1, Riggin Smith, 234.5. 2, Logan Cook, 223. 3, Tegan Smith, 222.5. 4, Parker Fleet, 220.5. 5, Carter Elshere, Gillette College, 219.5. 6, Jack Bentz, 216.5. 7, Dawson Dahm, 215.5. 8, Cooper Thatcher, Panhandle State University, 213. 9, Cameron Messier, Feather River College, 212. 10, Lane Schuelke, Casper College, 211. 11, Trey Watts, Missouri Valley College, 210. 12, Garrett Buckley, Casper College, 206.5.
Steer Wrestling: (third round winners) 1, Laramie Warren, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 4.0. 2, Jaret Whitman, Montana State University, 4.2. 3, (tie) Kolby Bravos, Feather River College and Caden Camp, University of Wyoming, , 4.5. 5, (tie) Marshall Still, Mid Plains Community College, and Seth Peterson, University of Wyoming, 4.6. 7, Bridger Anderson, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 4.7. 8, Walt Arnold, Cisco College, 4.8. (finals qualifiers) 1, Bridger Anderson, 12.4. 2, Tyler West, Southwest Texas Junior College, 13.3. 3, J.D. Draper, Mid Plains College, 15.0. 4, Gabe Soileau, 15.4. 5, Ty Everson, University of Wyoming, 15.5. 6, Nathan Weyrich, Central Wyoming College, 15.6. 7, Seth Peterson, 16.2. 8, Connor Gentry, 17.8, 9, Rooster Yazzie, Western Texas College, 18.2. 10, Kalane Anders, Chadron State College, 18.5. 11, Jaret Whitman, 18.8. 12, Walt Arnold, 18.9.
Goat Tying: (third round winners) 1, Erryn Hodson, Weber State University, 5.8. 2, Maddee Doerr, Cochise College, 5.9. 3, Kati Murphy, McNeese State University, 6.1. 4, Ashleigh Young, McNeese State University, 6.2. 5, (tie) Mia Manzanares, McNeese State University; Lauren Bane, Sam Houston State University; Sierra Jo Keith, Central Arizona College; 6.3. 8, (tie) Emma Hodson, Weber State University, and Emilee Pauley, Black Hills State University, 6.4. (finals qualifiers)1, Maddee Doerr, 18.2. 2, Emma Hodson, 18.9. 3, Beau Peterson, Panhandle State University, 19.2. 4, (tie) Mia Manzanares and Lauren Bane, 19.3. 6, Erryn Hodson, 19.4. 7, Janey Reeves, University of Idaho, 19.6. 8, (tie) Teisha Coffield, University of Wyoming, and Jacey Thompson, Eastern Wyoming College, 20.0. 10, (tie) Taylour Latham, Gillette College and Karissa Rayhill, Eastern Wyoming College, 20.1. 12, Kaytlyn Miller, South Plains College and Kenna McNeill, Oklahoma State University, 20.2.
Team Roping: (third round winners) 1, (tie) Lexis Andrade and Calgary Smith, Walla Walla Community College; and Wyatt Muggli, Texas A&M University – Commerce and McCoy Profili, Hill College, 4.4 seconds.3,(tie) Casey Thomas, Utah State University – Eastern and Caleb Hendrix, Utah Valley University and Colton Campbell, California State University – Fresno and Brushton Minton, West Hills College, 5.0. 5, Kasen McCall, Stephen F. Austin University and Clayton Lowry, Panola Junior College, 5.1. 6, William Griffel and Colten Fisher, Northwest College, 5.6. 7, Riley Eres and Chance Gleave, Central Washington University, 5.8. 8, (tie) Jhett Trenary, Tarleton State University and Dylan Jones, Clarendon College; and Bodi Dodds and Cole Dodds, California State University - Fresno, 6.0. (finals qualifiers)1, Dalton Titsworth and Kolton White, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 19.8. 2, Cyle Denison, and Ross Ashford, Hill College, 21.1. 3, Jhett Trenary and Dylan Jones, 22.9. 4, Chase Onaka and Sterling Humphry, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 24.2. 5, Cobie Dodds, West Hills College and Cody Stewart, Feather River College, 24.4. 6, Wyatt Hershberger, Cochise College and Junior Zambrano, Central Arizona College, 24.7. 7, Cord Kohleffel, and Kaine Warnken, Texas A&M University, 26.1. 8, Slayton Taylor, and Whitney DeSalvo, University of Arkansas – Monticello, 26.5. 9, Clay Elkington and Cody Burnside, Central Arizona College, 28.1. 710 Bodi and Cole Dodds, 32.8. (on two) 11, Kasen McCall, and Clayton Lowry, 12.0. 12, Braden Pirrung, Eastern Wyoming College and Jerren Johnson, Casper College, 13.2.
Barrel Racing: (third round winners) 1, Kynzie McNeill, Oklahoma State University, 14.24 seconds. 2, Haley Finnegan, Lassen Community College, 14.33. 3, Ashtyn Carlson, College of Southern Idaho, 14.38. 4, Maddy Dickens, Tarleton State University, 14.39. 5, Carlee Johnston, Black Hills State University, 14.42. 6, Kelsey Lensegrav, University of Wyoming, 14.45. 7, Brooke Wilson, Montana State University, 14.46. 8, Julia Starzinski, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 14.47. (finals qualifiers)1, Ashtyn Carlson, 43.00. 2, Haley Finnegan, 43.06. 3, Rachael Calvo, University of Wyoming, 43.30. 4, Maddy Dickens, 43.49. 5, Julia Starzinski, 43.55. 6, Madison Rau, South Dakota State University, 43.69. 7, Bristan Kennedy, Weatherford College, 43.80. 8, Jayde Wamel, New Mexico State University, 43.85. 9, Makayla Seely, Casper College, 43.87. 10, Kelsey Lensegrav, 43.93. 11, Taylor Rivera, University of Nevada – Las Vegas, 43.98. 12, (tie) Cassie Kayser, College of Southern Idaho and Karson Bradley, Central Wyoming College, 44.12.
Bull Riding: (third round winners) 1, Coby Johnson, Sheridan College, 83 points. 2, Daylon Swearingen, Panola Junior College, 79. 3, Nate Hoey, Lamar Community College, 78.5. 4, (tie) Colten Fritzlan, Western Texas College, and Ross Freeman, Panola Junior College 76.5. 6, Greg Shannon, Treasure Valley Community College, 75. 7, Brett Garza, Wharton County Community College, 74.5. 8, Justin Neill, New Mexico State University, 73.5. (final round qualifiers) 1, Coby Johnson, 231.5. (on two) 2, Daylon Swearingen, 161. 3, Colten Fritzlan, 158.5. 4, Caleb McMillan, Northwest College, 156.5. 5, Dalton Kasel, Howard Community College, 153. 6, Nick Pelke, Iowa Central Community College, 149.5. 7, Jake Peterson, Chico College, 140. 8, (tie) Nathan Hatchel, Southwestern Oklahoma State University and Chase Wimer, Walla Walla Community College, 137.5. 10, Parker McCown, Hill College, 136.5. (on one) 11, Nate Hoey, 78.5. 12, Ross Freeman, Panola Junior College, 76.5.
Men’s All-Around: 1, Caleb McMillan, Northwest College, 195 points. 2, Caden Camp, University of Wyoming, 155. 3, Colton Campbell, California State University – Fresno, 135. 4, Brushton Minton, West Hills College, 105.
Women’s All-Around: 1, Mia Manzanares, McNeese State University, 170. 2, (tie) Janey Reeves, Idaho State University, and Carlee Johnston, Black Hills State University, 65.
Men’s Team: 1, Panola Junior College 560. 2, Hill College, 405. 3, (tie) Clarendon College, and Tarleton State University, 375.
Women’s Team: 1, McNeese State University, 310. 2, College of Southern Idaho, 220. 3, Tarleton State University, 200. 4, Oklahoma State University; 180.