The Black Hills State women trailed Colorado Christian by seven at halftime Tuesday at the CCU Event Center in Lakewood, Colorado.

The Yellow Jackets stood strong down the stretch though and outscored the Cougars by 16 points in the second half to nab a 70-61 road victory.

It marked the fourth straight win for BHSU (21-6, 16-5 RMAC) as it tightened its grip on third place in the RMAC, a position that would see it host a first round game in the conference tournament.

BHSU shot 44.7% from the field on 21 of 47 shooting and 38.9% from 3 on 7 of 18 attempts.

Niki Van Wyk and Danica Kocer led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 19 and 13 points, respectively. Van Wyk knocked down 5 of 7 3-pointers on the evening.

Ellie Moore added eight points while Morgan Hammerbeck, Megan Engesser, Kalla Bertram and Summer Fox contributed five points each.

BHSU forced 16 CCU turnovers and scored 15 points off turnovers and 12 fast break points.

The Yellow Jackets return to action at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the road against Chadron State.

Yellow Jackets men crush Cougars

The Black Hills State men scored 52 first-half points en route to a bully beatdown of Colorado Christian on Tuesday at the CCU Events Center in Lakewood Colorado.

The eighth-ranked Yellow Jackets cruised to an 88-72 road victory over the Cougars.

It marked the second-straight victory for BHSU (24-3, 18-3 RMAC) after losing back-to-back games to Fort Lewis.

The Yellow Jackets finished 54.1% from the field on 33 of 61 shooting and knocked 13 of 32 3s at 40.6%. BHSU racked up a whopping 40 points in the paint.

The Cougars (9-19, 5-16 RMAC) shot 46.7% from the field and 33.3% from 3.

Joel Scott led the way for the Jackets with 24 points on 10 of 11 shooting with three 3s and 14 rebounds. Ryker Cisarik and Matthew Ragsdale also finished in double fitures with 17 and 14 points, respectivley.

BHSU wraps up the regular season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against conference foe Chadron State in Chadron, Neb.