The South Dakota Mines women survived a late push by Colorado Christian to secure a 61-57 win at the CCU Event Center in Lakewood, Colorado.

It marked the third straight victory for Mines as it finished the season 6-22 overall and 6-16 in the RMAC.

Mines shot 35.7% from the field on 20 of 56 shooting and knocked down 40% of its 3s on 10 of 25 shooting.

Four Hardrockers finished in double figures. Piper Bauer led the way with 15 points on five three-pointers. Bailey Johnson, Madelyn Heiser and Naomi Hidalgo each added 12 points.

Men's Basketball

COLORADO CHRISTIAN 78, SD MINES 77 (OT): The Hardrockers overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to tie the game at the end of regulation and force overtime.

Colorado Christian proved too much in overtime and claimed a one-point victory Saturday at the CCU Events Center in Lakewood, Colorado.

The loss pushed Mines (9-19, 8-14 RMAC) out of contention for an RMAC Tournament berth for the second consecutive season. The Hardrockers closed the season on a three-game losing skid.

Kolten Mortensen and Alejandro Rama led the Hardrockers with 23 and 22 points, respectively. Brevin Walter chimed in with 20 points.

BHSU men, women's basketball teams to host first-round games

The Black Hills State men and women's basketball teams each earned the right to host opening-round games in the 2023 RMAC Basketball Tournament.

The No. 8 Yellow Jacket (24-4, 18-4 RMAC) men enter the tournament as the defending champions. They clinched a berth as the No. 3 seed in the field and will host No. 6 Westminster at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Donald E. Young Center.

The BHSU women (22-6, 17-5 RMAC) return to the tournament after losing in the quarterfinals last year. The Yellow Jackets also earned the No. 3 seed in their bracket and will host the No. 6 seed (TBD) at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Donald E. Young Center.